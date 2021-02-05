DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MVNO Business Plan Financial Modeling Tool" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MVNO Business Plan Financial Modeling Tool" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This configurable Excel spreadsheet provides pro-forma information for a five-year projection based on assumptions for Contendus. The spreadsheet provides both data points for analysis as well as a format for modeling your own parameters for a financial assessment of your MVNO business plan.

This tool is a working Excel spreadsheet with financial modeling including: P&L, COGs, CAPEX, HR Costs, Cash Flow, Other Costs, Drivers and Revenue, Graphs and SummaryThis configurable Excel spreadsheet provides pro forma information for a five-year projection based on assumptions for the Contendus MVNO. The spreadsheet provides content for analysis and format for modeling your own data to develop an MVNO Business Plan financial assessment.

The MVNO Business Plan Financial Modeling Tool provides two important functions:

Provides guidance to the user regarding what to address for MVNO financial planning

Provides a framework for one's own unique financial modeling for an MVNO launch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/889umf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-mvno-mobile-virtual-network-operator-business-plan-financial-modeling-tool-301222999.html

SOURCE Research and Markets