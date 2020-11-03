2020 Medical Tourism Index Report - Medical Tourism In A Post-Viral World

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Medical Tourism Index Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The one and only comprehensive analysis of the medical travel industry is back with its third edition, at a critical juncture in the history of healthcare. The Medical Tourism Index (MTI) ranks American perceptions of 46 international healthcare destinations, providing insight into how consumers view 41 criteria across three primary dimensions, including Destination Attractiveness, Safety, and Quality of Care.The Medical Tourism Index was developed by the International Healthcare Research Center. The Index and its scale and validation are go-to resources that explain how to measure and manage the perception of each destination's brand. The methodology of the first MTI was published in 2014 in Tourism Management Journal, an academic, peer-reviewed publication. The first MTI was a completely new form of analysis on a growing economic trend; since that time, the number of destinations promoting themselves in the medical tourism sphere has steadily increased. The Index provides valuable industry insights for governments, healthcare executives, insurance executives, and patients that are involved in global healthcare travel.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The 2020-21 Medical Tourism Index: An Explanation 2. Medical Tourism Index Dimensions 3. Medical Tourism in a Post-Viral World 4. Overall Ranking

Destinations Ranked Based on Three Main Dimensions

5. Destination Profiles

Canada

Singapore

Japan

Spain

United Kingdom

Dubai

Costa Rica

Israel

Abu Dhabi

India

France

Germany

Oman

South Korea

Czechia / The Czech Republic

Taiwan

Thailand

Italy

Dominican Republic

Argentina

Portugal

South Africa

Hungary

Philippines

Colombia

Egypt

Malta

Brazil

Poland

Turkey

Morocco

Bahrain

China

Greece

Saudi Arabia

Jordan

Panama

Tunisia

Qatar

Jamaica

Russia

Mexico

Lebanon

Guatemala

Kuwait

Iran

6. Appendix: A Brief Acknowledgement of US Healthcare and Response Bias in the MTI 7. References

