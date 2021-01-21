2020 Lessons For 2021 Advancements - I2i Leverages Agile Enterprise To Live The Mission

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While healthcare has often lagged other industries in adopting technology, the COVID-19 pandemic forced an abrupt, dramatic movement. i2i Population Health, a leader in population health technology, embraced the adversity and lived its mission, "Serving Others for Healthy Communities," at new levels. The company pivoted, reassigning or retraining employees, transitioning to remote operations, and building/deploying digital solutions, to enable COVID-19 operations. "Listening to our customers' needs and mobilizing our company to create effective solutions was our sole focus," states, Jennifer Windrow, chief operations officer.

On March 14, 2020, i2i launched a comprehensive COVID-19 Toolkit, free of charge, to support the heroic efforts of our healthcare organizations. 116 i2iTracks ® customers, with over 600 clinical care facilities in 22 states, activated the i2i COVID-19 Module to:

Actively track COVID-19 labs;





Identify at-risk populations and adjoin custom outreach programs;





Monitor screening tests performed and report results; and





Track coronavirus cases with necessary follow-up care plans.

Serving approximately 1.2 million patients, these healthcare organizations successfully captured nearly 700,000 COVID testing results with the toolkit and coordinated proactive care events through i2iTracks.

Today the company announces an enhancement to the toolkit to include the new COVID-19 vaccinations. This enhancement gives healthcare providers the additional capability to utilize i2iTracks' advanced quality reporting and expanded analytic functionalities for vaccine tracking and follow-up care management.

Growth Amidst Market Challenges

There is no debate, 2020 was a challenging year, but in acting quickly and calibrating population health management capabilities for the pandemic, i2i successfully provided digital value to healthcare workers across the care delivery model. 2020 required agility, flexibility, and innovation to meet new market demands. The results were a company record.

42 total new clients contracted and 21 renewed agreement





(26 FQHCs and Networks, 6 hospitals, 6 behavioral health systems, and 4 health plans)





154% increase in total bookings, year-over-year (2020 vs. 2019)





39% growth in Health Plan Clinical Data Integration (CDI) transactions





108 total new product implementations, a 46% increase year-over-year





33 new product releases - including a new platform, PRiZiM ®

"i2i is grateful for the unwavering confidence our existing and new clients entrust in our company's capabilities to deliver impactful technology solutions. We are proud of our 2020 accomplishments and will not stop serving and innovating in 2021 and beyond. Our vision and actions are the foundation of our daily efforts - to improve the health of every community by providing population health solutions created by and for healthcare advocates who care," states Justin L. Neece, chief executive officer.

i2i is excited to announce the expansion of company talent and expertise. Steve Godfrey joins the i2i team as Chief Technology Officer. Steve brings over 20 years of success in healthcare technology across architecture, development, product, and security. In addition, the company enthusiastically welcomes new leaders of the tech and data teams under Steve. Craig Stanley, Vice President of Software Engineering, Lisa Jameson, Director of Product Management, and Tamara White, Director of Data Integration, started in Q4 of 2020 and bring a combined 52 years of healthcare technology experience. Lastly, i2i is proud to announce over 25 new hires and internal promotions across the organization in 2020 in the areas of client delivery, data solutions, software development, and growth teams.

Additional Educational Resources Available

As i2i continues to accelerate its solution platform, it is a goal to continually provide applicable resources to meet the most pressing needs of the time. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movement for health centers around virtual care visits and provider burden was monumental and led the i2i Team to conduct educational sessions around best practices. In the second half of 2020, i2i provided two webinars that spoke to these challenges and discussed solutions necessary for success in the areas of Telehealth and Whole Patient Care. Recordings of the live webinars are viewable at i2ipophealth.com.

