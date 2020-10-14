2020 Latino Media Fest To Go Virtually Today!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the success of the first Virtual NALIP Media Summit, The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) has moved the remainder of its 2020 programmatic offerings online, including the Latino Media Fest.

Latino Media Fest is the unique presenter of the best U.S based Latinx content across all media platforms: narrative short films, TV/streaming pilots, digital content, and documentary shorts. NALIP will host all sessions of its 2020 event virtually at LatinoMediaFest.com from October 14th - 16th.

Celebrating the very best of Latinx content and content creators, the Latino Media Fest will feature over 30 sessions, including an Official Selection showcase, conversations with industry experts, panels with creative professionals from across multiple verticals, such as Isabela Merced, Alice Braga and a special screening of Charm City Kings followed by a conversation with the director Angel Manuel Soto. The event will also include an awards ceremony hosted by comedian Al Madrigal. The virtual ceremony will honor Best Latinx Film, Best Latinx Director, Best Latinx TV show, and The Excellence in Entertainment Journalism Award. Placing special emphasis on building the next generation of industry decision-makers, the Latino Media Fest will also offer scholarships and financial assistance to ensure the event is made available to emerging creatives and professionals. All the programming can be streamed on the Latino Media Fest platform starting today and up to two weeks after the event.

Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundois onboard as the event's Presenting Sponsor, continuing their ongoing support of NALIP's programs and mission. Additional sponsors have also backed the event, including, but not limited to Sony Pictures, Warner Media, The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Starz, Univision, Facebookand A&E Networks.

NALIP will continue to provide programming and resources to creatives and industry professionals impacted by the current circumstances.

"NALIP is the pioneer and the bridge between Latinx creators and the entertainment industry. The organization aims to discover, inspire, uplift and nurture creatives and their voices in diverse media platforms," Benjamin Lopez, Executive Director of NALIP stated. "NALIP is producing a pipeline of conscious Latinx creators that will definitely impact future generations in the entertainment industry and their first works are screened within our organization."

More information will be announced in the coming weeks on the organization's website nalip.org and social media platforms: Twitter (@nalip_org), Instagram (@nalip_org), and Facebook (Nalip Org).

ABOUT NALIP: The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) is a national membership organization that addresses the professional needs of Latinx content creators. NALIP stands as the premiere Latino media organization, addressing for close to 20 years the most underrepresented and the largest ethnic minority in the country. NALIP's mission is to discover, promote and inspire Latino content creators and diverse voices across all media platforms. NALIP serves the needs of diverse content creators including, producers, performers, writers, directors, and industry professionals. For more information, visit www.NALIP.org .

