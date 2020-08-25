2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival @ Home

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival announced the lineup for their ninth annual festival via a streaming "BIG REVEAL" this morning. From Tuesday, September 15 - Saturday, September 26, KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival @ Home will feature more than 170 online productions, information and tickets for which are now available at rochesterfringe.com.

"We are delighted by the number of artists -- from all over the Greater Rochester area, the U.S., and the world - who would not be daunted by either a global pandemic or the virtual world, and seized the opportunity to be creative and connect with audiences," exclaims Festival Producer Erica Fee. "The fact that we have so many productions participating proves that there's a real need for virtual platforms such as these, which allow for artists' voices to be heard and communities to address difficult issues during these challenging times."

This year's Rochester Fringe covers its usual wide variety of genres: Comedy, Dance, Kids Fringe, Multidisciplinary, Music, Spoken Word, Theatre, and Visual Art & Film. Shows range from the sublime to the ridiculous, from on-demand to live-streamed, and from amateur to world-renowned artists.

In addition, the festival has curated a few virtual versions of its own shows that fans have come to expect: the world premiere of Cirque du Fringe: Quarantini, and a bawdy, Bard-based drinking game: Shotspeare Presents the Complete Works of William Shakespeare…sort of. It will also release two new Fringe-commissioned podcasts based on local history from the Pulitzer Prize-nominated The Memory Palace : " High Falls," and "From the Parking Lot," about Rochester's revered Corinthian Hall.

The 12-day, 2019 Rochester Fringe Festival featured more than 650 performances and events - over 200 of them free - and broke all previous attendance records with more than 100,000 visitors. From its five-day debut in 2012, it has become one of the most-attended fringe festivals in the U.S as well as the largest multi-arts festival in New York State. As a bifurcated festival, it allows for a combination of entertainment curated by the non-profit festival as well as an open-access portion. Its overarching mission is to provide a platform for artists to share their ideas and develop their skills, while being as diverse and inclusive as possible.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-keybank-rochester-fringe-festival--home-301117447.html

SOURCE Rochester Fringe Festival, Inc.