2020 Gerald Loeb Award Finalists, Career Achievement Honorees And Date Of Virtual Awards Event Announced By UCLA Anderson

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. and UCLA Anderson School of Management today announce the career honorees and competition finalists for the 2020 Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. The winners will be announced during a live virtual awards event on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Gerald Loeb Awards were established in 1957 by the late Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton. In 1973, Loeb appointed UCLA Anderson the steward of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation. The Gerald Loeb Awards were created to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that will inform and protect the private investor and the general public. The awards are considered the highest honor in business journalism in the United States.

Career Achievement Honorees

The 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Lionel Barber, former editor of the Financial Times, London. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a journalist whose career exemplifies the consistent, superior insight and professional skills necessary to further the understanding of business, financial and economic issues.

Barber's journalism career has spanned more than four decades. He was a reporter for The Scotsman, a business correspondent for The Sunday Times, and joined the Financial Times in 1985 as a business reporter. During his career with the Financial Times, he served as the Washington correspondent, Brussels bureau chief, news editor, European editor and U.S. managing editor before becoming the organization's top editor in 2005. Under Barber's leadership, the Financial Times transformed itself from a print-led newspaper into a global, multichannel news organization, winning multiple journalism awards. He received the 2017 Légion d'Honneur, France's highest military and civil award, for his contribution to high-quality journalism. Barber is a graduate of St Edmund Hall, Oxford.

Alessandra Galloni, global managing editor of Reuters, will receive the 2020 Lawrence Minard Editor Award. The Minard Editor Award was named in memory of Lawrence "Laury" Minard, founding editor of Forbes Global and a former final judge for the Loeb Awards. This award honors excellence in business, financial and economic journalism editing, and recognizes an editor whose work does not often receive public recognition.

Galloni began her career in 1996 as an economics reporter for Reuters and then joined The Wall Street Journal in 2000 as a business correspondent. Over the following thirteen years, she worked as an economics and business writer and editor for the Journal in New York, London, Paris and Rome. She returned to Reuters in 2013 as editor of the Southern Europe bureau and enterprise editor at large. In her current role as global managing editor, she is based in London and oversees Reuters' news coverage and journalists in 200 locations worldwide. Galloni is a graduate of Harvard University and the London School of Economics.

Competition Finalists

The following 2020 #LoebAwards finalists were chosen from more than 485 entries submitted in all mediums by local, regional and national outlets and individual journalists:

AUDIO FINALISTS

"The Shrink Next Door" - Bloomberg and Wondery Joe Nocera, Krista Rypl, Francesca Levy, Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, George Lavender, Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez and Maya Kaufman

"The Antitrust Trilogy" - NPR's Planet Money Kenny Malone, Jacob Goldstein and Julia Simon

"Amazon: Behind the Smiles" - Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX Will Evans, Katharine Mieszkowski, Taki Telonidis, Rachel de Leon, Kevin Sullivan, Najib Aminy, Andrew Donohue, Esther Kaplan, Matt Thompson, John Barth, Al Letson, Melissa Lewis, Hannah Young, Byard Duncan, David Rodriguez, Mwende Hinojosa, Jim Briggs, Fernando Arruda and Reveal staff

BEAT REPORTING FINALISTS

"The Price You Pay" - Houston Chronicle Jenny Deam

"Boeing's 737 MAX Crisis" - The Seattle Times Dominic Gates, Mike Baker, Steve Miletich and Lewis Kamb

"The WeWork Delusion" - The Wall Street Journal Eliot Brown, Maureen Farrell, Liz Hoffman, David Benoit and Anupreeta Das

"How PG&E Burned California" - The Wall Street Journal Katherine Blunt, Russell Gold, Rebecca Smith, Renée Rigdon, Yaryna Serkez and Dave Cole

BREAKING NEWS FINALISTS

"Crash in Ethiopia" - The New York Times Hadra Ahmed, Hannah Beech, Selam Gebrekidan, David Gelles, James Glanz, Thomas Kaplan, Natalie Kitroeff, Jack Nicas, Norimitsu Onishi, Dionne Searcey, Kenneth P. Vogel and Zach Wichter

"Uber's IPO" - The Wall Street Journal Maureen Farrell, Eliot Brown, Cara Lombardo, Corrie Driebusch, Scott Austin, Stephanie Stamm and Rolfe Winkler

"Four Turbulent Days in August" - The Washington Post Damian Paletta, Heather Long, Rachel Bade, Jeff Stein, Phil Rucker, Josh Dawsey, Felicia Sonmez, Jonnelle Marte and Robert Costa

COMMENTARY FINALISTS

"America's Broken Health Care System" - Kaiser Health News Elisabeth Rosenthal

"Sparking the Next National Conversation" - Los Angeles Times Michael Hiltzik

"A Secret Life of Your Data" - The Washington Post Geoffrey A. Fowler

"Commentary by Catherine Rampell" - The Washington Post Catherine Rampell

EXPLANATORY FINALISTS

"Death by a Thousand Clicks" - Fortune and Kaiser Health News Erika Fry and Fred Schulte

"Goodbye Big Five" - Gizmodo Kashmir Hill, Myra Iqbal, Dhruv Mehrotra and Andrew Couts

"California Bullet Train Mismanagement" - Los Angeles Times Ralph Vartabedian

"Dairyland in Distress" - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Rick Barrett, Maria Perez and Lee Bergquist

FEATURE FINALISTS

"Planet Fox" - The New York Times Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg

"Can a Burger Help Solve Climate Change?" - The New Yorker Tad Friend

"Is Amazon Unstoppable" - The New Yorker Charles Duhigg

"15 Months of Fresh Hell Inside Facebook" - WIRED Nicholas Thompson and Fred Vogelstein

INTERNATIONAL FINALISTS

"WhatsApp International" - Financial Times Mehul Srivastava, Tom Wilson, Tim Bradshaw and Robert Smith

"China Surveillance" - The New York Times Paul Mozur, Sui-Lee Wee, Chris Buckley, Austin Ramzy, Jonah M. Kessel and Melissa Chan

"The Hunt for Asia's El Chapo" - Reuters Tom Allard

"Chocolate's Secret" - The Washington Post Peter Whoriskey, Rachel Siegel, Steven Mufson and Salwan Georges

INVESTIGATIVE FINALISTS

"Out of Gear: A Detroit Free Press Investigation" - Detroit Free Press Phoebe Wall Howard

"Exploited" - The New York Times Michael H. Keller, Gabriel J.X. Dance and Nellie Bowles

"Show of Force" - USA TODAY and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Brett Murphy, Nick Penzenstadler and Gina Barton

LOCAL FINALISTS

" Arizona's Next Water Crisis" - The Arizona Republic Rob O'Dell and Ian James

"Profiting from the Poor" - MLK50: Justice Through Journalism and ProPublica Wendi C. Thomas, Deborah Douglas, Maya Miller, Beena Raghavendran and Doris Burke

"The Bad Bet" - ProPublica Illinois and WBEZ Jason Grotto, Dan Mihalopoulos and Sandhya Kambhampati

PERSONAL FINANCE & CONSUMER REPORTING FINALISTS

"The New Debtors Prisons" - ProPublica Lizzie Presser and Anjali Tsui

"The TurboTax Trap" - ProPublica Justin Elliott, Paul Kiel, Ariana Tobin and Lucas Waldron

"Reversal of Fortune" - USA TODAY Nick Penzenstadler and Jeff Kelly Lowenstein

VIDEO FINALISTS

"Recovering from Rehab" - Fault Lines and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting Shoshana Walter, Amy Julia Harris, Sharif Abdel Kouddous, Paul Abowd, Laila Al-Arian, Andrew Donahue, Amanda Pike and Matt Thompson

"Trump's Trade War" - FRONTLINE PBS and NPR Rick Young, Laura Sullivan, Emma Schwartz, Fritz Kramer, Emily Crawford and Cat Schuknecht

"'Zone Rouge': An Army of Children Toils in African Mines" - NBC News Investigative Unit Cynthia McFadden, Christine Romo, Lisa Cavazuti and Bill Angelucci

"Huawei Staff Help Governments to Spy on People" - The Wall Street Journal Clément Bürge, Sharon Shi and Josh Chin

VISUAL STORYTELLING FINALISTS

"Polluted by Money" - The Oregonian Mark Friesen, Beth Nakamura, Teresa Mahoney and Rob Davis

"Clear Takeover" - Tampa Bay Times Tracey McManus and Eli Murray

"Boeing's Deadly Failure" - The Wall Street Journal Elliot Bentley, Merrill Sherman, Mariano Zafra, Andrew Tangel, Andy Pasztor, Robert Wall and Mark Maremont

"WSJ Graphics Portfolio" - The Wall Street Journal Elliot Bentley, Yaryna Serkez, Joel Eastwood, Kara Dapena, Robert Wall, Keach Hagey, Lucas I. Albert, Sarah Krouse, Shalini Ramachandran, Thomas Gryta and Patrick Thomas

Virtual Awards Event

For the first time in 63 years, the Gerald Loeb Awards ceremony will be a live virtual event on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The Loeb Awards has partnered with Pixel Canvas to create a 3D virtual environment for event attendees to explore, interact with one another, and have front-row seats for the live awards show. Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch, will host this year's show, celebrating Barber and Galloni's career achievements and announcing the winning journalists and outlets for each competition category.

