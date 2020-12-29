2020 Gay Travel Awards Winners Revealed!

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com announced the winners today.

In its fifth year, the Gay Travel Awards mission is to recognize and reward select accommodations, destinations, and transportation companies worldwide. These distinguished organizations lead by example and help inspire other companies and brands to follow their spirit of diversity and inclusiveness. They also strive to continuously improve their amenities, safety protocols, and service excellence.

This year, Gay Travel Influencers have been added for the first time, too, and the new category is an important and noteworthy enhancement.

GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year has been like no other. With the pandemic raging across the globe, many travelers are restricted from traveling or waiting for a safer time. In the meantime, The Gay Travel Awards give us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to a time when it's safer to get back out there."

A complete list of this year's categories and winners are listed below:

AIRLINE

Cape Air

BED & BREAKFAST/ INN

Inn on the Alameda

CAR RENTAL

Fox Rent a Car

DESTINATION, BEACH

Los Cabos, Mexico

DESTINATION, CITY

Atlanta, Georgia

DESTINATION, FAMILY

Orlando, Florida

DESTINATION, ISLAND

Mykonos, Greece

DESTINATION, MOUNTAINS

Zermatt, Switzerland

DESTINATION, NATURE

Costa Rica, Central America

DESTINATION, WEDDING

Puerto Rico, Caribbean

HOTEL, BEACH

Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina

HOTEL, BOUTIQUE

Andaz West Hollywood

HOTEL, CASINO

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

HOTEL, CITY

Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

HOTEL, FAMILY

JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa

HOTEL, GOLF

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

HOTEL, HONEYMOON

Sri panwa, Phuket

HOTEL, LUXURY

The Langham Huntington

HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS

JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa

HOTEL, VALUE

Skyrock Inn of Sedona

HOTEL, WEDDING

The Lodge at Ashford Castle

GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCER (TIE)

@tcappelli

@onairplanemode__

About GayTravel.com

GayTravel connects the LGBTQ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is pleasurable and memorable.

