2020 G&L Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Award Recipients Announced

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming & Leisure, a preeminent gaming and hospitality industry organization, today announced the recipients of the coveted 2020 G&L Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Awards.

The highest honor, the 2020 Platinum Award, was presented to Infor.

"We are honored to win the Platinum Award from Gaming & Leisure," said Jason Floyd, General Manager, Hospitality at Infor. "This acknowledgment underscores the commitment we have to innovation, our customers, our partners, and the success of the gaming industry as a whole. At Infor, we know that the hospitality industry, more than ever, needs industry-specific solutions that will create more memorable experiences for guests, and will help organizations to stand out from the competition. This award validates the work we've done, the investments we've made, and the dependability of our solutions. We are committed to transforming the way technology helps the gaming industry do business now, and in the future, and we're thankful for everyone's support."

eConnectwas the recipient of the 2020 Innovation Award.

"During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we tried to help our customers and colleagues by bringing them innovative solutions that would help them re-open while keeping their employees and guests safe," said Henry Valentino, CEO, eConnect. "Our eClear solution, which checks temperatures and matches faces, has been well-received by the Gaming Industry, and we are very honored to be recognized with G&L's Innovation Award. Our technology is unique in that it will benefit our customers not only through this crisis, but also in the long-term. Recognition from G&L means a lot to us. For over a decade, G&L has been an exceptional partner for eConnect and an integral part of our growth by helping us promote our industry leading technologies, including the eClear solution."

The 2020 Partner Awardwas presented to Aristocrat.

Cath Burns, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience shared, "We are honored to receive the G&L Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Partner Award. To be recognized by our colleagues for our work is particularly gratifying, especially because this award is given by industry experts. As a company, Aristocrat is driven by a passion for play, and our Customer Experience team works tirelessly to bring innovation to our customers and to their players. Our B2B Social Casino, Branded Bonus, and TrackIt for Tables honored here are just the latest examples of our passion, and we are constantly excited to show the industry what's next."

Ardent received the 2020 Transformation Award.

"Ardent Progressive Systems and Games is excited to have been chosen for the 2020 Transformation award," said Robert Guinn, CEO of Ardent. "We are honored that G&L has recognized our product as having transformed the Gaming and Hospitality Industry. Our technology continues to evolve as regulators and casinos need products that address responsible liquor management. We are pleased that our solutions also increase sales and reduce costs for our customers."

Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure, said she was notably pleased to see the volume of entrants from around the globe given the challenging year. Caruso shared, "The significance of these awards is the judges are the top innovation leaders in the industry and represent a vast majority of gaming technology spend in North America. It is an annual honor to host the industry awards recognizing these well-deserving recipients."

Recipients were honored at the G&L Roundtable Live on Oct. 5 and will be featured in the winter 2020 edition of Gaming & Leisure. Bart Lewin, industry renowned technologist and G&L Award's Facilitator, will be the awards feature editor.

Gaming & Leisure is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry by providing influential products and offerings to help operators effectively manage their companies. Nearly two decades later, the G&L Roundtable has evolved into a highly coveted private, peer-to-peer forum for gaming and hospitality CXOs having hosted the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America. Visit www.mygamingandleisure.com.

