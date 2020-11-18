2020 Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market Insights For The European Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market Report Suite with COVID Impact - Europe - 2020-2026 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a comprehensive analysis of a group of healthcare markets. This MedCore is one portion of that analysis which focuses on the Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration market segment and provides detailed analysis on the Market Size, Unit Sales, ASPs, and Company Market Shares.

Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market InsightsThe vast majority of unit sales were xenograft products produced by Geistlich and Botiss, and the remainder consisted mostly of AlloDerm, which is distributed by BioHorizons. Even if regulations surrounding the use of human tissue for soft tissue regeneration impede sales of these types of products throughout Europe, within the dental indication specifically, the regulatory hurdles are slightly less pronounced.Some dentists in this market are using these devices to increase biotype and soft tissue thickness around implants. The number of dental regenerative matrix units sold is partly correlated with the number of dental implant procedures in a given country. This explains why, population differences aside, unit sales in Germany and Italy were slightly higher than in France, and significantly higher than in the United Kingdom. The EU dental soft tissue regeneration market was valued at €7.3 million in 2019. The market value is expected to increase and reach somewhere in between €8.5 and €9.9 million by 2026, depending on the impact of COVID-19 on the overall market. Key Topics Covered: LIST OF FIGURES LIST OF CHARTS RESEARCH METHODOLOGYStep 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design Step 4: Performing Primary Research Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities Step 8: Final Review and Market Release Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring PROCEDURE NUMBERS IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE EUROPE DENTAL SOFT TISSUE REGENERATION MARKET3.1 INTRODUCTION 3.2 MULTI-SCENARIO ANALYSIS EUROPE DENTAL SOFT TISSUE REGENERATION MARKET4.1 INTRODUCTION 4.2 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 4.3 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS 4.4 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS ABBREVIATIONS Companies Mentioned

Botiss Biomaterials

Geistlich

Allergan

Orthocell

Zimmer Biomet

