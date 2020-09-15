2020 California Economic Summit Opens Registration

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, registration opened for the 2020 California Economic Summit, which will take place virtually on December 3-4. The Summit, produced by California Forward (CA FWD) in partnership with members of its California Stewardship Network, marks the ninth annual gathering of private, public and civic leaders from across the state's diverse regions committed to building an inclusive and sustainable economy where all Californians can prosper.

The COVID-19 public health and resulting economic crises are exacerbating the state's racial and geographic inequities, disproportionately impacting communities of color and our most vulnerable populations. Additionally, the state has once again faced a wildfire season that has not only strained resources but impacted the well-being and safety of many Californians.

"The time to double down on an inclusive and dynamic economic blueprint is now," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "The California Economic Summit is an important platform to unite sectors, regions, and communities to think boldly about the pandemic-induced challenges we face and how we can overcome them together."

The Summit is built upon the principle that regional approaches to economic problem solving that balance equity, environmental sustainability and economic growth, are critical to the state's resilience and shared prosperity. This year's theme, Leading Resilient Regions, draws on this principle and the important role each Californian can play in creating our future.

"As the state faces a pandemic-fueled economic crisis under the backdrop of rapid climate change, the Summit and its year-round work have never been more important," said Micah Weinberg, CEO of California Forward. "The future of how we live, learn and work in California are quite simply, going to be different. Together, let's work to build a more equitable path forward."

The Summit's priorities are directly responsive to and scaled to create solutions that meet the challenges of today. From preparing a 21st Century workforce, expanding home ownership, bridging the digital divide, and planning regional inclusive economies, to empowering resilient and productive landscapes, the Summit is the only space of its kind where leaders come together to develop a shared economic agenda that sets the stage for action in 2021.

Governor Newsom and former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta will headline an impressive list of speakers that also include Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins; City of Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs; Manuel Pastor, distinguished professor, Sociology and American Studies and Ethnicity, University of Southern California; and members of CA FWD's Young Leaders Advisory Council, among other local, regional and state leaders.

Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of the California Latino Community Foundation and Kate Roberts, President & CEO of the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership are co-chairs of the Summit.

In addition, the Summit will unveil the California Dream Index, a tool that tracks and measures 11 indicators that influence economic security, mobility and inclusion over time. With equity and regions at its center, the Index will provide policy and decision-makers access to data that can be analyzed to inform solutions. The Index will be a vital tool in helping keep state, regional, and local leaders accountable for progress.

The Summit will also announce the winners of its 4th annual Partnerships for Industry and Education (PIE) Contest, designed to identify and highlight public-private partnerships between industry and education that address the need for a skilled workforce in California.

Early bird registration is available until October 15. For more information and to register, visit caeconomy.org/summit.

ABOUT CA FWD California Forward (CA Fwd) leads a statewide movement, bringing people together across communities, regions and interests to improve government and create inclusive, sustainable growth for everyone. A 501(c)(3) organization, CA Fwd drives collective action to identify solutions that can be taken to scale to meet the challenges the state is facing. The organization is driven by the belief that the collective impact of regional solutions across the state will help ensure the economic, environmental and social prosperity of all people. CA Fwd serves as the backbone for the California Stewardship Network, an alliance of regional economic development leaders, and is home to the California Economic Summit and the California Dream Index.

Contact: Jania Palacios520.404.7643 jania@cafwd.org

