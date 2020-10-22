2020 Auto Advertising Outlook: Broadcast TV Spending Has Dwindled To Single-Digit Share, While Digital Channels Are Beginning To See Internal Distruption

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Auto Advertising Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Auto Advertising Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 31-page report delivers 47 charts and tables in a comprehensive analysis of how dealers, manufacturers, and regional dealer groups are forecast to spend $33 billion this year. Broadcast TV spending has dwindled to a single-digit share, while digital channels are beginning to see internal disruption. The report examined the underlying reasons and issues forecasts to 2025 but offers insights into how things may change quickly given political and economic uncertainties.

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1: "New" Yields to "Almost New," Altering the LandscapeFigure 1.1 U.S. New-Vehicle Sales Vs. Licensed Drivers, 2001-2025Figure 1.2 New and "Nearly New" Vehicle Sales, 2012-2020 Figure 1.3 U.S. Average Ad Spending Per Vehicle Sold, 2014-2020Figure 1.4 Forecast U.S. New-Vehicle Annual Sales: Current Forecast vs. Alternatives Chapter 2: 2020 Automotive Ad-Spending Forecasts Figure 2.1: 2020 U.S. Automotive Advertising, By Who Spends ItFigure 2.2: Projected 2020 U.S. Ad Spending to Support New-Vehicle SalesFigure 2.3: 2018-2020 Change in Average Per-Vehicle Ad Spending for New CarsFigure 2.4: 2020 Projected U.S. Auto Dealer Ad Spending Figure 2.5: Number of U.S. Independent Dealerships, 2010-2024 Chapter 3: Digital Advertising ForecastsFigure 3.1: 2020 Digital Auto Ad Spending for Dealers, Manufacturers & Private PartyFigure 3.2: 2020 Projected U.S. Auto Digital Ad SpendingFigure 3.3: Franchised Auto Dealer Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025Figure 3.4: Independent Auto Dealer Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025 Figure 3.5: Dealer Association Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025Figure 3.6: Auto Manufacturer Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025 Conclusions Appendix A: Other Scenarios Appendix B: Automotive LA$R

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w34or

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-auto-advertising-outlook-broadcast-tv-spending-has-dwindled-to-single-digit-share-while-digital-channels-are-beginning-to-see-internal-distruption-301158061.html

SOURCE Research and Markets