2020 ASI Global Ad Impressions Study Proves Promo's Value, Effectiveness And Affordability

TREVOSE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute ® (ASI) today released the 2020 edition of its annual Global Ad Impressions Study, demonstrating the value, effectiveness and affordability of promotional products to consumers. The study also proves promo items deliver commanding advertiser recall among 85% of consumers surveyed, with recall highest for logoed apparel.

Promo products are items like pens, T-shirts and high-tech electronics imprinted with a logo or slogan, typically given away as part of a B-to-B promotion, consumer advertising campaign or to thank employees or clients.

In 2020, ASI conducted over 50,000 additional surveys in the U.S. and Canada, bringing the total to over a quarter million consumers whose views are represented. This year's study includes new data on face masks, the most-searched promo product in ASI's ESP ® product search engine since the onset of COVID-19. For instance, the study shows 61% of consumers aged 35-54 would have a more favorable opinion of an advertiser who gave them a logoed mask.

The study proves promo products offer a strong rate of return on investment (ROI), with the cost per impression (CPI) as low as 1/10 of one cent. When compared to newspaper, radio, magazine, television, internet and mobile advertising, ASI's study shows promo products are the most highly regarded form of advertising.

"Businesses confronting the toughest economic market in decades need and demand the best possible ROI and bang for their buck, along with the smartest use of limited marketing dollars," said ASI CEO Timothy M. Andrews.

Study highlights include:

Staying power . More than half of consumers report keeping some items for at least five years, and 40% of consumers kept a promotional item for over a decade.

. More than half of consumers report keeping some items for at least five years, and 40% of consumers kept a promotional item for over a decade. Gen Xers rule. Gen X owns the most products, for an average of 34. Regionally, the South holds the most, averaging around 32 products per household.

Gen X owns the most products, for an average of 34. Regionally, the South holds the most, averaging around 32 products per household. Quality matters.Consumers cited why they kept promo items, with 69% keeping pens because of quality, followed by utility (41%) and attractiveness (16%).

ASI's research studies are the most influential in the promo industry, cited throughout the B-to-B industry and across the advertising and marketing spectrum. Data was collected pre-COVID, except for mask data collected in mid-August.

About ASIThe Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI ® ; asicentral.com) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $25.8 billion promotional products industry.

