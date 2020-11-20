2020 Analysis Of The Healthcare Sector In South Africa With Profiles Of 26 Entities Including The Department Of Health And The South African National Blood Service

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Healthcare Sector in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Expenditure on South Africa's public and private healthcare in the formal sector totalled more than R400bn in 2019, while traditional healers that largely operate in the informal sector generated an estimated R3.5bn. The coronavirus pandemic has focused attention on the state of the healthcare system and its capacity to respond effectively to the health crisis. While private healthcare delivery is generally of a high standard, most public sector healthcare facilities are overextended, understaffed and poorly resourced.

Prohibitive Costs:

Due to the high cost of private healthcare, particularly the cost of hospitalisation, specialist fees and radiology, more than 83% of the population is reliant on overburdened public health services. The prohibitive cost of private healthcare was a focal area of an inquiry by the Competition Commission, whose findings and recommendations were published in September 2019. To redress inequities in the health sector, government plans to overhaul the system and phase in National Health Insurance.

Burden of Disease:

South Africa has high maternal, infant and child mortality rates, a high incidence of infectious diseases, especially HIV/Aids and TB, a rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, cancer and hypertension and an extremely high number of trauma cases, largely related to the high levels of violent crime and road accidents. There has been considerable progress in the management of infectious diseases such as HIV and Aids. South Africa's ARV treatment programme is the largest of its kind in the world.

Report Coverage:

This report focuses on the healthcare sector in South Africa and examines the capacity and capabilities of the healthcare system and the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the sector. It includes information on the state and size of the sector, developments and corporate actions of notable players, and influencing factors including the coronavirus pandemic and regulation. There are profiles of 26 entities including the Department of Health and the South African National Blood Service, major private hospital groups Life Healthcare, Mediclinic and Netcare and laboratory services such as Ampath.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Government Interventions

5.3. Economic Environment

5.4. Labour Resources

5.5. Input Costs

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Environmental Concerns

5.8. Civil Society

5.9. Cyclicality

6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS AND OTHER ENTITIIES

10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

APPENDIX - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS

Government Hospitals

Private Hospitals

Medical and Dental Practices

Optical

Blood Banks

Pathology Practices

Ambulance Services

Company Profiles - Government And Private Hospitals

Advanced Health Ltd

Busamed (Pty) Ltd

Clinix Health Group (Pty) Ltd

Lenmed Investments Ltd

Life Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

Mediclinic International Plc

National Department Of Health

National Hospital Network Npc

Netcare Ltd

Company Profiles - Medical and Dental Practices

Kaelo Primecure (Pty) Ltd

Medicross Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd

Novahealth (Pty) Ltd

Company Profiles - Optical

Mellins I Style Optometrists Inc

Moffatt Inc

Spec Savers South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Torga Optical (Pty) Ltd

Company Profiles - Blood Banks

South African National Blood Service Npc

Western Cape Blood Service Npc

Company Profiles - Pathology Practices

Ac Mauff And Partners

Ampath Trust

Bio Analytical Research Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dietrich Voigt Mia (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd National Health Laboratory Service

Company Profiles - Ambulance Services

Er24 Ems (Pty) Ltd

Gardmed Ambulance Service Trust

Netcare Ltd

