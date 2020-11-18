2020 Analysis Of The Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market And The Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2020-2030 by Category, Product (API, FDF), Phase (Clinical, Commercial), Type (Sterile, Non-Sterile), Therapeutic Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will grow by 7.6% annually with a total addressable market cap of $489.1 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for medicines amid COVID-19 pandemic and increasing dependence on contract manufacturing organizations due to improved efficiency and productivity.Highlighted with 38 tables and 53 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Product, Phase, Type, Therapeutic Application, and Country. For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product, Phase, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Players:

Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Category3.1 Market Overview by Category3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry3.3 Biopharmaceutical Industry 4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product4.1 Market Overview by Product4.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)4.2.1 Branded API Manufacturing4.2.2 Generic API Manufacturing4.3 Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)4.3.1 Solid Dosage4.3.2 Oral Liquids4.3.3 Parenteral/Injectables4.3.4 Other FDFs4.4 Secondary Packaging 5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Phase5.1 Market Overview by Phase5.2 Clinical Manufacturing5.3 Commercial Manufacturing 6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Type6.1 Market Overview by Type6.2 Sterile Products6.3 Non-Sterile Products 7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Therapeutic Application7.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application7.2 Infectious Diseases7.3 Oncology7.4 Metabolic Disorders7.5 Cardiovascular Disorders7.6 Central Nervous System7.7 Pulmonary Disorders7.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders7.9 Other Therapeutic Applications 8 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country8.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market8.2 Japan8.3 China8.4 Australia8.5 India8.6 South Korea8.7 Rest of APAC Region 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview of Key Vendors9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A9.3 Company Profiles 10 Investing in Asia Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management10.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia Pacific Market10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/on9dyt

