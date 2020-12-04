2020 Analysis Of Smart Water Metering In Europe And North America, Featuring Profiles Of Key Players Apator, Ferranti, Honeywell, Mueller Systems And More

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Metering in Europe and North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Metering in Europe and North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the latest developments in the markets for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and automated meter reading (AMR) technologies. The installed base of water utility AMI endpoints in Europe and North America amounted to 46.1 million units in 2019 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.0 percent to reach 106.8 million units in 2025. The total number of communicating utility water meters - including both AMI and AMR - will at the same time grow from 132.4 million units in 2019 to 204.6 million units in 2025. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, water utilities, products and markets.

Smart Water Metering in Europe and North America is the first strategy analysing the latest developments in the markets for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and automated meter reading (AMR) technologies in the water sector in these two regions. This strategic research report provides you with over 145 pages of unique business intelligence, including 6-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions. Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

360-degree overview of next generation RF and cellular standards for water AMI communications.

Comprehensive overview of the water utility markets in Europe and North America .

and . Profiles of the key players in the water AMI and AMR industry in Europe and North America .

and . In-depth analysis of the development of AMI deployments in Europe and North America .

and . Detailed market forecasts by region and technology lasting until 2025.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the main water utilities in Europe and North America ?

and ? Which major trends are shaping the water AMI markets in Europe and North America ?

and ? What are the main differences between the European and North American water AMI markets?

Which are some of the largest water AMI projects in each region?

Which are the leading providers of water AMI and AMR solutions in Europe and North America ?

and ? What are the main communications technology alternatives for water AMI deployments?

How will the connectivity technology landscape for water AMI change in the 2020s?

What is the outlook for emerging LPWA networking technologies in the water AMI market?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Water Services in Europe and North America 1.1 The water services sector in Europe and North America 1.1.1 The organisation of water service management 1.1.2 Residential water rates and consumption 1.1.3 Water distribution system operators

2 Smart Water Metering 2.1 Introduction to water metering 2.2 Remote meter reading systems 2.2.1 Smart water metering applications & benefits 2.2.2 Smart water metering infrastructure 2.3 Project strategies 2.3.1 System design and sourcing 2.3.2 Rollout and integration 2.3.3 Implementation and operation 2.3.4 Communicating with customers 2.3.5 Individual rights issues

3 IoT Networks and Communications Technologies 3.1 IoT network technologies 3.1.1 Network architectures 3.1.2 Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands 3.2 3GPP cellular technologies 3.2.1 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular technologies and IoT 3.2.2 The role of cellular networks in smart meter communications 3.2.3 NB-IoT and LTE-M network deployments in Europe & North America3.3 LoRa & LoRaWAN 3.3.1 Technology characteristics and network footprint 3.4Sigfox 3.5 RF technology and standards 3.5.1 EN 13757 3.5.2 Proprietary RF networking platforms

4 Smart Metering Industry Players 4.1 Meter vendors 4.2 Communications solution providers 4.3 Software solution providers

5 Water AMR/AMI Market Profiles 5.1 Europe 5.2 North America

6 Market Analysis 6.1 Market forecasts 6.1.1 AMI communications technology market shares 6.2 Industry analysis 6.3 Market trends 6.3.1 Accelerating the transition to static metering technologies 6.3.2 Strong growth of LoRaWAN and 3GPP-based LPWA deployments 6.3.3 Realising the full potential of water AMI beyond billing functionalities 6.3.4 Digital security - a top priority for future smart water networks

Companies Mentioned

AIUT

APKAPPA

Abering

Aclara (Hubbell)

Apator

Arad Group

Atlantica Digital

Axioma Metering

B METERS

Badger Meter

Birdz (Veolia)

Diehl Metering

Dropcountr

Engelmann Sensor

Ferranti

Fila

GWF MessSysteme

Harris Utilities

Honeywell

INTEGRA Metering

ISTA

Idrica (Global Omnium)

Indra

Itron

Janz

Kamstrup

Landis+Gyr

Lorenz

Maddalena

Metron-Farnier

Minol-ZENNER Group

Mueller Systems

Neptune Technology Group (Roper Technologies)

Oracle

QUNDIS

SUEZ Smart Solutions

Sensus (Xylem)

Smart Earth Technologies

Sontex

TaKaDu

Techem

Technolog (Roper Technologies)

Telereading

Terranova Software

VertexOne

WEHRLE Group

