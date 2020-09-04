2020 Analysis Of Airline Brands & The COVID-19 Pandemic: Benchmarking 66 Major Airline Brands And Their Responses To COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airline Brands & the Pandemic: Benchmarking COVID-19 Policies & Communications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airline Brands & the Pandemic: Benchmarking COVID-19 Policies & Communications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Airline Brands & the Pandemic evaluates 66 major airline brands and their responses to COVID-19.

It focuses on two primary areas of an airline brand's response to the pandemic: its health and safety policy, and the effectiveness of its corporate communications during the crisis.

The thesis is that comprehensive COVID-19 policies and clear, consistent communications indicate an airline's preparedness, adaptability, and the likelihood of success in the new normal of air travel that will undoubtedly continue beyond the pandemic.The study's main objective is to provide transparency and insights across the airline industry to understand:

shifting customer preferences during the pandemic

strengths and weaknesses of 66 major airlines, their COVID-19 policies, and corporate communications

best practices in communication, building brand credibility, and citizenship

how an airline brand's current actions may impact its future financial performance

The analysis is ideal for airline industry executives, corporate communications leaders, financial analysts, and anyone with a vested interest in aviation. The study assesses the airline industry by analyzing 66 brands and their health, safety, and cancellation policies in response to COVID-19. It evaluates how airline brands communicate their coronavirus policies to customers, employees, and the general public to inspire confidence in safe travel as the pandemic continues indefinitely. The study also benchmarks brand credibility and citizenship initiatives.Each brand was audited using the information available on its website and social media pages. The evaluation process simulated what a customer encounters when researching airlines in the current environment. Airlines were measured on four major metrics:

policy

communications

credibility

citizenship

Airlines were selected based on membership in one of the three airline alliances, oneworld, SkyTeam, and Star Alliance. 11 other major airlines that are not part of an airline alliance are also included.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Methodology 3. Airlines Assessed 4. Overall Performance by Brand 5. Key Findings5.1Airline COVID-19 Policies5.2 Airline Brand Communications During COVID-195.3 Credibility Initiatives5.4 Citizenship

6. Other Insights

Comparing the Alliances

COVID-19 Policy Brand Names

Delta: Concrete Communications

Etihad: Tests Required to Fly

Lufthansa Group: Guaranteed Returns

Qatar Airways: Growing Market Share During COVID-19

