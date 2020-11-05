2020-21 AAOMS Officers And Trustees Elected

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B.D. Tiner, DDS, MD, FACS, was introduced as the 103rd president of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) during its virtual House of Delegates sessions in September.

With AAOMS's other officers and Board of Trustees, Tiner assumes leadership of the professional organization representing more than 9,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons for 2020-21. Tiner of San Antonio, Texas, previously served as President-Elect, Vice President and District V Trustee.

"As I look back on my professional journey, I realize every problem solved and every achievement earned - including my installation as AAOMS president - was made possible through the encouragement and guidance of mentors, friends, colleagues and family," Tiner said in his inaugural speech.

For 25 years, Tiner served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy, retiring as Captain in 2000. He is an adjunct clinical professor after previously serving as tenured associate professor and director of the residency program in the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMS) at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Tiner, who entered full-scope private practice in 1996 in San Antonio, also is past president of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS), Southwest Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

Tiner earned his DDS from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and his MD from the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio. He completed his OMS residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

"We have much to accomplish, and I am confident together we will get it done," Tiner said.

Tiner succeeds Victor L. Nannini, DDS, FACS, who will serve as Immediate Past President. Other 2020-21 officers elected by the House of Delegates are President-Elect J. David Johnson Jr., DDS; Vice President Paul J. Schwartz, DMD; and Speaker of the House Steven R. Nelson, DDS, MS. In addition, Martin E. Eichner, DDS, joins the Board of Trustees, serving District II, the middle Atlantic states.

For 30 years, Johnson has been in private practice in Oak Ridge and Powell, Tenn. He has served as AAOMS and OMS Foundation Treasurer, AAOMS District III Trustee, president of the Southeastern and Tennessee Societies of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, associate professor at the University of Tennessee as well as a member of the ABOMS Examination Committee. For 15 years, he was the national OMS spokesperson for the American Dental Association.

Schwartz is assistant professor in oral and maxillofacial surgery and dental anesthesiology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. He has served as president of the Maryland Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, AAOMS District II Trustee and an examiner and co-chair of medicine and anesthesia for ABOMS. Before his full-time academic appointment, he practiced full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery in the Washington, D.C., metro area for more than 30 years.

Nelson was elected to his 19th term as Speaker of the House. He is a member of the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center and practices at Nelson, Rollert & Wells Associates in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Denver. He also is chair of the Small Donor Committee of the Colorado Dental Political Action Committee, a member of the Colorado Dental Association Government Relations Council and a volunteer with the Colorado Dental Lifeline Network (after serving as president).

Eichner practices with Pittsburgh Oral Surgery and is an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He has served as a delegate for the AAOMS House of Delegates and as a member of AAOMS committees.

Other AAOMS Trustees are David M. Shafer, DMD, of District I; Debra M. Sacco, DMD, MD, of District III - and re-elected to two-year terms - J. David Morrison, DMD, of District IV; Charles A. Crago, DMD, MD, FACS, of District V; and Mark A. Egbert, DDS, FACS, of District VI. The Board also includes Treasurer Robert S. Clark, DMD, and Secretary/Executive Director Scott Farrell, MBA, CPA.

The experts in face, mouth and jaw surgery® — The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) is the professional organization representing more than 11,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons, OMS residents and OMS professional staff in the United States. AAOMS supports its fellows' and members' ability to practice their specialty through education, research and advocacy. AAOMS fellows and members comply with rigorous continuing education requirements and submit to periodic office anesthesia evaluations. For additional information about oral and maxillofacial surgery, visit the AAOMS websites at AAOMS.org and myOMS.org.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-21-aaoms-officers-and-trustees-elected-301165014.html

SOURCE American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons