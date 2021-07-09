2020-2021 Asian American Engineer Of The Year Award And Conference, Hosted By Chinese Institute Of Engineers

FREMONT, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian American Engineer of the Year (AAEOY) Award has been presented every year since 2002 as part of the US National Engineers Week program ( DiscoverE ® ) to honor outstanding Asian American...

FREMONT, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian American Engineer of the Year (AAEOY) Award has been presented every year since 2002 as part of the US National Engineers Week program ( DiscoverE ® ) to honor outstanding Asian American professionals in academic, public services, industries and government entities.

The more than 300 awardees honored since have served as role models and sources of inspiration for the STEM community. Past awardees included 9 Nobel Laureates, academic scholars, key corporate executives, and an astronaut!

AAEOY Award Ceremony is the main program of the AAEOY Award and Conference to recognize all awardees. Traditionally, the award ceremony includes a banquet to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the awardees. Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, 2020-2021 AAEOY Ceremony will be hosted online with a virtual ceremony on July 18, 2021.

For this year's AAEOY, we are excited to honor two Distinguished Awardees:

Distinguished Leadership in Technology Award Ms. Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business, AT&T Communications.

Trail-blazing business leader and technologist who advocates inclusion and diversity in business and technology, and serves as a role model for the community.

The first woman to hold the Chief Executive Officer of AT&T Business and first woman of color CEO in AT&T's history.

Named to Fortune's 2020 Most Powerful Women in Business list and D CEO's 2021 Dallas 500, which features the region's most influential leaders.

Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award Mr. Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO, NVIDIA

A visionary and innovator in parallel computing technology that accelerates the realization of AI computing.

Founded NVIDIA in 1993 and has served since its inception as president, chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors.

In 2019, Harvard Business Review ranked him No. 1 on its list of the world's 100 best-performing CEOs over the lifetime of their tenure. In 2017, he was named Fortune's Businessperson of the Year.

A recipient of the IEEE Founder's Medal, the Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award, the Daniel J. Epstein engineering Management Award and one of the first inductees in the U.S. Immigrant Hall of Fame on its establishment in 2012.

Besides the Distinguished Awards, we are also honoring 18 awardees in the categories of Asian American Executive of the Year Award, Asian American Engineer of the Year Award and Asian American Most Promising Engineer of the Year Award. These honorees are from corporations including Boeing, IBM, TI, ams, GM and DuPont, and from government entities including Sandia National Laboratories, Idaho National Laboratory, Naval Air Warfare Center, Army Inspector General Agency, Air Force Research Laboratory, Navy Undersea Warfare Center and Army Engineer Research and Development Center.

For more information about the AAEOY program, awardees and event registration, please visit http://www.aaeoy.org

Chinese Institute of Engineers, USA (CIE/ USA), founded in 1917 in New York, is a non-profit organization promoting the advancements of science and technology, as well as STEM education. CIE/ USA has 7 chapters throughout the US.

Contact: Wilson Yen9499237888 313960@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-2021-asian-american-engineer-of-the-year-award-and-conference-hosted-by-chinese-institute-of-engineers-301328517.html

SOURCE Chinese Institute of Engineers