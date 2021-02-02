20/20 Foresight Announces The Appointment Of Elizabeth Parija As Senior Principal

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Elizabeth Parija as Senior Principal in its expanding New York office. Parija brings more than 15 years of experience in financial services, executive search and corporate talent acquisition.

"20/20 Foresight has forged ahead with a growth phase during the past year by hiring accomplished recruitment specialists who inherently understand their industries and their clients needs," said Bob Cavoto, Founder and Managing Principal of 20/20 Foresight. "Elizabeth brings a fresh energy and a unique perspective to executive search that will serve us well in this pivotal year and the years to come."

Parija's extensive experience and varied expertise includes having worked for and with premier global companies ranging in size from Fortune 10 to smaller entrepreneurial ventures. She has covered a large range of industry and vertical groups with a specialty in financial services, helping to build strong, long-tenured leadership teams. Her diverse background with multinational corporations augments 20/20 Foresight's presence and reach in partnering with global leaders and qualified professionals.

"My passion for connecting companies and candidates drives my motivation for executive search and recruitment," said Parija about her recent appointment with 20/20 Foresight. "I am pleased to contribute to an organization that is equally focused on diversification of specialties, high-touch attention for our clients and creating meaningful opportunities for our team."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #15 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2020."

