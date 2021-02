2 New Home Communities Now Selling In The Des Moines Area

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report, a top 10 national homebuilder, recently celebrated the Grand Opening of two new communities in the Des Moines area: Brook Landing in Des Moines, and Springview in Pleasantville. Both communities feature new single-family homes from the company's Century Complete brand—a pioneer and national leader in online homebuying. Through its innovative online "Buy Now" process, Century Complete makes it easy to find and purchase a quality new home in just a few clicks.

Explore both communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/DesMoinesMetro .

COMMUNITY INFORMATION

Brook Landing: Des Moines, IowaE. 54 th Court and Brookview Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317

New single-family homes from the mid $200s

Single- and two-story homes with unfinished basements

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,009 square feet

Granite countertops, main-level vinyl flooring, stainless-steel appliances and more included

Close to outlet shopping, downtown Des Moines , Adventureland Park, Des Moines Art Center, historic East Village and more

, Adventureland Park, Des Moines Art Center, historic East Village and more Closing cost assistance available!

Springview: Pleasantville, IowaPleasantville Lagoon Road, Pleasantville, IA 50225

New single-family homes from the mid $200s

Single- and two-story homes with unfinished basements

4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,009 square feet

Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included

Quick access to notable schools, town square, Indianola and downtown Des Moines

and downtown Closing cost assistance available!

Sales Studio:3160 8 th Street Southwest, Suite J Altoona, IA 50009

For more information, call 515.650.2952.

About Century CommunitiesCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

