1touch.io Inventa™ Tames PII Data Discovery And Classification With Supervised AI™

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1touch.io , the pioneer of the AI-based sustainable data discovery and management platform for Privacy, Security, and Data Governance, today announced a cutting-edge solution, Supervised AI™, built on its flagship platform, Inventa™. This wizard-based machine learning solution empowers business users to modify AI-models, enabling the platform to automatically identify the relevant personal and sensitive information within massive amounts of data in the identified data sources. Once the model is trained, it continually scans the environment and updates when a new data source or sensitive information is identified.

With Inventa's Supervised AI solution, the platform easily creates and maintains a Customer Master Catalog for Privacy, Security, and Data Governance use-cases. Additionally, with the help of Business Intelligence (BI) tools, enterprises can now discover customer uses of their services and offer new value-added services. Besides, users can now easily define new data lineage between different elements and maintain an up-to-date inventory for the enterprise as Inventa's Master Catalog.

"Data records in today's enterprises can be numbered in the millions - or even billions. Discovery tools that require ongoing human decision-making are also prohibitive with regards to resources, requiring dedicated personnel to babysit the discovery process, and causing errors," said Zak Rubinstein, CEO and Founder of 1touch.io. "Inventa's game-changing Supervised AI solution empowers enterprises to automatically detect and analyze vast amounts of data, leveraging non-data scientists to easily modify AI-models to identify personal and sensitive information at scale. It dramatically reduces risk, improves productivity, and enhances business agility."

New data privacy regulations like Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA,) and Brazil's General Data Protection Law (LGPD) are giving consumers greater control over how companies use and share their personal information. Manual, system-based control and data mapping requires significant time and effort, resulting in high false-positive rates, and often leads to costly non-compliance fees. With the current and future regulations requiring more (or different) types of records to be located, Inventa's Supervised AI adapts and learns, applying new parameters while requiring minimal user intervention to update discovery variables and support rapid analysis and accurate identification of any data type or structure.

Supervised AI's key benefits include:

Sustainability: The system requires no manual input, reducing effort across multiple teams, and deploying talent to higher-level tasks.

Simplicity: Inventa can now be fully modified by non-database analysts, with no need for professional services. If and when discovery is required for new types and structures of data, the system requires minimal user input to learn and apply new parameters to the discovery process.

Scalability: The solution is enterprise-scale, able to detect and classify massive volumes of sensitive data from different repositories and services while minimizing the false positive rate.

Speed: Inventa conducts automated data discovery with greater accuracy, uncovering copies of data across the entire organizational ecosystem in near real-time.

Inventa leverages network analytics, natural language processing, and supervised artificial intelligence to continuously identify sensitive data and accurately catalog it in near real-time. It is the only network-based data discovery and classification solution that automatically locates all sensitive data within an organization no matter where it is located -- be it known or unknown, at rest or in motion, structured or unstructured. This empowers enterprises to comply with CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, and all other data privacy regulations quickly, efficiently, and inexpensively.

About 1touch.io

1touch.io is a U.S. headquartered and Israeli-based technology company providing automated real-time discovery, mapping, and tracking of personal data flow. Its founders have 20+ years of experience developing successful networking and security technologies and bringing them to market. 1touch.io combines proven, cutting-edge technology from the fields of unique personal data discovery and dynamic network element discovery that is leveraged in some of the most demanding environments in the world. Follow 1touch.io on LinkedIn .

