1stDibs To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading online marketplace for luxury design products, plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in a press release after the market closes. The press release can be accessed at the 1stDibs Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).

1stDibs will also host an earnings webcast to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be accessible via the company's Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, for one year thereafter.

About 1stDibs1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

Investor Relations Contact:Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relationsinvestors@1stdibs.com

Media Contact:Jennifer Millerjennifer.miller@1stdibs.com