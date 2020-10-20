1st Security Bank Announces The Promotion Of Robert Nesbitt To The Position Of Commercial Lending Team Leader

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank announces that Robert Nesbitt has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Team Leader. Robert, who is based at the Bank's commercial lending offices in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, will be overseeing a group of commercial lending relationship managers and administering the continued growth of the Commercial and Industrial lending portfolio.

"1st Security Bank has seen rapid growth in the number of clients who have chosen to entrust the Bank with their full business banking relationship, largely due to Robert's efforts," says Dennis O'Leary, Chief Lending Officer. "With this continued growth, it was critical that the Bank promote an individual like Robert to the position of commercial lending team leader with the talent, leadership abilities and the dedication to client service that he embodies."

Nesbitt joined 1st Security Bank in 2017 and has over 20 years' experience in the banking industry, 15 years in commercial lending. Areas of expertise include middle-market and business banking C&I lending and deposits, as well as commercial real estate loans. A graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts in History, he earned his Master's degree in Business from the University of Chicago.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON 1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its 21 branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: FSBW) a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the bank.

