1st Security Bank Announces Staff Promotion And Expansion At Their Lacey Branch Office

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank is pleased to announce key staff expansion with the recent promotion of Abra McKeanto the position of AVP, Branch Manager, and the addition of 2 employees in the Bank's Lacey branch.

Abra McKean has been a Western Washington resident for more than 20 years. She brings years of experience to her leadership role in the Lacey branch, most recently as a Personal Banker in the Bank's Silverdale office. She raised a family in the area and is a military wife, which she credits for her unique perspective on financial needs and goals of the local community. Abra finds satisfaction in ensuring that her customers are working towards a secure financial future. "I am proud to be part of the 1st Security team," she says, "and I look forward to helping my Lacey customers grow and thrive financially." Abra is currently active with the Thurston Co. United Way, and in recent years has been a regular volunteer and Board member for such diverse nonprofits as Backpack Brigade, YMCA, the Central Kitsap Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity.

Additionally, Hollyanna Volpat-Steinerjoined the Bank as Assistant Branch Manager and Kasia Kapuras took the position of Personal Banker II in the Lacey branch .

Hollyanna has over 8 years of banking experience in Mason and Thurston counties, and has been a resident since 2001. She has worked in customer service since she was a teen, and discovered that one of her strengths is helping her customers to keep their banking relationships running smoothly. When not assisting her clients at work, Hollyanna is active with her daughter in the Miss Mason Area Scholarship & Mentorship Pageant.

Kasia began her banking career in 2014 as a teller at the Bank of Hawaii. She was promoted to the position of Relationship Banker in her first year, and realized early in her career that she was driven to provide service to her community and neighbors. Before relocating from Hawaii, Kasia volunteered at a women's shelter and for an LGBTQ-rights nonprofit, as well as participated in fundraisers for Alzheimer's research and the American Heart Association.

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its 21 branches, with mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the bank.

