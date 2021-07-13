1st Ever Wellness Real Estate Summit Connects Forward-Thinking Agents Together

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A 3-Day virtual event with 20+ experts teaching forward-thinking agents everything they need to know about the Wellness Real Estate Industry is scheduled to take place August 4-6, 2021.

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A 3-Day virtual event with 20+ experts teaching forward-thinking agents everything they need to know about the Wellness Real Estate Industry is scheduled to take place August 4-6, 2021. This FREE summit is specifically for Real Estate Professionals who are also passionate about health, wellness, sustainability, eco-friendly design, and/or energy efficiency.

&amp;amp;#160;

"Running a real estate business is not what HGTV has it all cracked up to be," laughs the host of the WellnessRE Summit, Sheila Alston. "It's difficult to stand out and get noticed since the industry is saturated with agents. I created this summit to connect forward-thinking agents together and to help them understand how they can highlight their values to stand out in the marketplace."

This summit aims to teach attendees about residential wellness developments and trends and showcase how wellness agents are doing business differently.

The Global Wellness Institute defines wellness lifestyle real estate as "homes that are proactively designed and built to support the holistic health of their residents." Valued at $134 Billion in 2018, GWI has projected the wellness lifestyle real estate sector to grow to $197 Billion by 2022.

"The top agents in our industry aren't just selling homes, they are selling a lifestyle. Now more than ever health and wellness have become increasingly important and this summit offers a unique opportunity for agents to connect the dots from home environment to well-being and gain confidence to share that with their clients," says summit co-producer and presenter, Trish Figueroa.

The future of real estate is here. Developers are leveraging technology, rethinking objectives and finding ways to foster community engagement by putting the well-being of the residents at the forefront of their design. This forward-thinking trend will ultimately evolve where and how we choose to live. The WellnessRE Summit is your chance to connect with other forward-thinking agents and learn how the homes of the future will meet consumer demands for healthier environments inside and out. Register today at www.wellnessREsummit.com Upgrade your free ticket by purchasing the "REsource Kit" and get an exclusive pass to the daily networking sessions and lifetime access to all of the presentations long after the summit is over.

The WellnessRE Summit is sponsored by WellnessRE Magazine, a marketing tool that helps agents engage with their audience in a unique and easy way that aligns with their wellness brand.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1st-ever-wellness-real-estate-summit-connects-forward-thinking-agents-together-301332899.html

SOURCE WellnessRE Magazine | WellnessRE Pro