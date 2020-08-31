1st Colonial Bancorp CEO Buying Additional Common Shares Of The Company

The Board of Directors of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: FCOB), the bank holding company for 1 st Colonial Community Bank, announced that Robert B.

The Board of Directors of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: FCOB), the bank holding company for 1 st Colonial Community Bank, announced that Robert B. White, President and Chief Executive Officer of 1 st Colonial, today has purchased 5,000 additional shares of the company's common stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share.

Except as required by law, 1 st Colonial Bancorp generally does not commit to announce further acquisitions or dispositions of its common shares by its officers or directors, but may do so from time to time.

1st Colonial Community Bank, the subsidiary of 1 st Colonial Bancorp, provides a range of business and consumer financial services, placing emphasis on customer service and access to decision makers. Headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey, the Bank also has a branch in the New Jersey community of Westville and administrative offices in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. To learn more, call (856) 858-8402 or visit www.1stcolonial.com.

