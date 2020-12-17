1st Choice Family Services Delivers During "Mission Giveback"

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 st Choice Family Services (1stCFS), dedicated to providing essential and uncompromising quality services to developmentally disabled individuals in Ohio, is handing over school supplies, toys, clothing and food to fellow Ohioans who need it most during its first "Mission Giveback."

Mission Giveback's goal is to collect donations from employees and the community for those experiencing increasing hardships made worse by the current health crisis. 1 st Choice offices in Columbus and Findlay also pitched in and donated canned goods, toiletries, toys and school materials. The two month long drive wrapped up with 1 st Choice Family Services delivering carloads of the needed articles.

In Columbus, the donations are benefiting students in the Whitehall School District and The Salvation Army. In Findlay, the donations are going to the Hope House and the area's City Mission.

"There isn't an Ohio community that hasn't been touched by economic problems brought on by the pandemic," says Aonist Coles, CEO of 1 st Choice Family Services. 1 st Choice Family Services not only cares about those in the developmental disability community but also others in need. There are tough times everywhere due to layoffs, furloughs and businesses shutting down and some are hurting more than others."

1 st Choice Family Services is known as an advocate for a vulnerable population - the developmentally disabled - and is also considered an essential services organization. "Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to provide for our clients' needs and have also included them in our volunteer effort, which helps them learn the importance of giving back in their communities. Mission Giveback really shows how all of us have come together to give back to others," adds Coles. "Never has it been a more important time to continue to unite, donate and help each other get through the current rocky times."

About 1st Choice Family Services

With over 14 years of experience of providing clients with Developmental Disability Services, 1st Choice Family Services is dedicated to providing an uncompromising quality service to fit each individual client's specialized needs. Our mission is to help people with developmental disabilities overcome life challenges through advocation, self development, informed decision making and total community integration. https://www.1stchoicefamilyservices.org/

