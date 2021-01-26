1Minuut Innovation Places Further Follow-On Orders For Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses As It Prepares To Deploy Its 500th Unit To Support Healthcare And COVID-19 Needs In The Netherlands

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (VUZI) - Get Report, ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the Company has recently received a new follow-on commercial order for M400 Smart Glasses from Dutch medical services company 1Minuut Innovation. The latest order from 1Minuut Innovation is for immediate delivery to elderly care organizations to meet urgent COVID-19 remote healthcare needs in the Netherlands and will push the number of M400 Smart Glasses in the field deployed with 1Minuut's Genzõ software suite to over 500 units.

1Minuut's main focus is to deliver highly secured video streaming and recording through their Genzõ mobile software platform. Genzõ facilitates an easy-to-use, safe and mobile communications platform to chat or video call using Vuzix Smart Glasses, helping to deliver medical expertise across multiple use cases in healthcare including patient monitoring, wound care and training. The shared Point of View (PoV) of the care practitioner wearing the Vuzix Smart Glasses makes it easy for external highly skilled colleagues to give help.

"1Minuut continues to be a trailblazer within the healthcare industry through the creation and evolution of their Genzõ mobile platform and now with our M400 Smart Glasses, to deliver new telemedicine experiences that improve both the quality and speed of patient care," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "Vuzix looks forward to supporting 1Minuut's efforts as they continue to roll out their Vuzix Smart Glasses-based solution across the Dutch healthcare industry and positively impact the care of patients in need."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 184 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About 1Minuut Innovation

1Minuut Innovation is a young, dynamic and growing organization focused on healthcare innovation. 1Minuut Innovation invents, creates and implements innovative technological solutions for healthcare. Our spearhead is safe, easy and mobile communication that provides innovative business continuity using smart glasses. All our solutions are made with the help of healthcare professionals around the world. 1Minuut's mission is, to deliver software, making healthcare professionals work safe, mobile and easy. http://1minuut.com/ info@1minuut.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix Smart Glasses, our current and business relationship with 1Minuut along with further sales opportunities, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, Investor Information - IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1minuut-innovation-places-further-follow-on-orders-for-vuzix-m400-smart-glasses-as-it-prepares-to-deploy-its-500th-unit-to-support-healthcare-and-covid-19-needs-in-the-netherlands-301215359.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation