1health To Provide Its Suite Of COVID-19 Tests To SkyWest Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1health , the leading Testing as a Service (TaaS) company, today announced that they have teamed up with SkyWest Airlines, a subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) - Get Report to deliver two types of COVID-19 tests to the airline's employees nationwide.

1health's Testing as a Service empowers partners to deploy and manage diagnostic, health, and wellness testing at scale.

"We aim to make testing easy and accessible for everyone, and have developed the first technology infrastructure that turns testing into a service allowing our partners to launch testing in days," said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1health. "We are excited to provide SkyWest with easy and convenient testing options, and work together towards a path to immunity."

"We are pleased to add 1health as another resource to our ongoing investment in keeping our people and passengers safe and healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Logan Phipps, SkyWest's Managing Director of Safety. "We look forward to continuing to work with 1health and our many health partners in mitigating the spread of this virus."

1health offers a variety of COVID-19 tests, as well as end-to-end tracking services to help organizations keep their teams and customers safe. 1health will provide two of its COVID-19 tests to SkyWest:

1health's simple, saliva-based COVID-19 test is non-invasive and can be self-administered anywhere. Saliva is collected in a tube, sealed with reagents, and shipped to a qualified lab in a secure envelope. Within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample, test results can be viewed on 1health's HIPAA compliant patient portal.

1health's Antigen Nasal Swab Test is fast and easy, and results are delivered in as little as 10 minutes in-person and via 1health's HIPAA compliant patient portal.

1health's Testing as a Service empowers partners to easily deploy, manage, and personalize diagnostic, health and wellness testing at scale. The company pioneered the concept and are the first in the field of DNA testing with a simple self-administered COVID-19 saliva test that was authorized by the FDA under EUA early last year.

For more information about 1health and to learn if its Testing as a Service platform is appropriate for your institution or group, please visit www.1health.io .

About 1health1health is the pioneer in enabling Testing as a Service (TaaS), making diagnostic testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, school systems, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1health's cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actionable next steps after testing. 1health keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, Vitagene, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1health.io .

