1Digital® Has Been Named One Of The Best BigCommerce Agencies

MIAMI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For eCommerce businesses looking for a platform that comes with a full suite of tools and room to scale, BigCommerce is the perfect choice. BigCommerce has a lot to offer, but sometimes businesses need a little more utility from their host platform. For businesses who want to get the most out of their site, BigCommerce Partner Agencies like 1DigitalⓇ Agency can help. Neil Patel, an expert in all things eCommerce, has listed 1DigitalⓇ as the best agency for BigCommerce customization. This accolade should come as no surprise for businesses that have hired 1DigitalⓇ to complete their eCommerce customization projects.

1DigitalⓇ has been working with eCommerce businesses on platforms like BigCommerce since they first opened their doors in 2012. Their years of working with this incredible platform have led to 1DigitalⓇ being named one of the best BigCommerce agencies for enterprise scale businesses. One of the cornerstones of 1DigitalⓇ's eCommerce services is their digital marketing. They have worked on countless SEO and PPC campaigns for a variety of different businesses on different platforms. Knowing the inner workings of different eCommerce platforms and their marketing tools helps the 1DigitalⓇ team perform every project they complete with marketing in mind.

BigCommerce comes with a lot of design tools and template options built-in, but sometimes businesses need to push the envelope to make their website stand out. 1DigitalⓇ's team of eCommerce designers know how to bring their client's visions to life with clean and attractive website design.

In addition to making their clients' sites look incredible, the 1DigitalⓇ also offers custom development services. Sometimes a cookie-cutter option will not be the right fit for what a business needs. Custom development projects include things like custom menus, search features, product builders, and other custom applications that will improve a site's ease of use. 1DigitalⓇ's BigCommerce Developers also work closely with their design team to give custom tools the perfect look and feel.

Now BigCommerce is a great platform for eCommerce businesses who are looking for powerful tools and the ability to scale, but what about businesses on other platforms? When a business outgrows their current platform, 1DigitalⓇ's migration services can help. They have helped plenty of businesses move their data from their original eCommerce platform to more powerful, enterprise scale eCommerce platforms with ease. Migrations involve moving a lot of data, which is why having a team of experts performing the job is essential.

1DigitalⓇ is a clear choice for businesses who need a BigCommerce Agency to help them with any facet of their website. No matter what eCommerce services a business needs, working with one of the best agencies in the business can make a huge difference. Just give them a call at 888.982.8269 or send an email to info@1Digitalagency.com to reach one of their BigCommerce experts.

Related Images

bigcommerce-custom-design.jpg BigCommerce Custom Design Designer working on BigCommerce Store

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1digital-has-been-named-one-of-the-best-bigcommerce-agencies-301328264.html

SOURCE 1Digital Agency