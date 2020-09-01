1847 Holdings Announces Special Share Dividend Of 1847 Goedeker Stock

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (the "Company"), a publicly traded acquisition holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced its proposed special dividend of 3.325 million shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE American: GOED) common stock to the Company's shareholders.

"The IPO of Goedeker's is a major milestone for 1847 Holdings and demonstrates our ability to generate returns for our shareholders through realized capital appreciation of our operating subsidiaries," commented Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings.

The record date for the dividend and the distribution date have not yet been set. 1847 Holdings intends to distribute all of the 3.325 million shares of 1847 Goedeker that it owns to the holders of its common shares and allocation shares. The common shareholders will receive 2,660,000 of these shares and 1847 Partners, LLC, the manager of 1847 Holdings, as the holder of all of the allocation shares, will receive the remaining 665,000 of these shares. We expect that as of the record date, once it is set, 1847 Holdings will have 3,616,513 common shares and 1,000 allocation shares issued and outstanding. If so, then holders of 1847 Holdings' common shares at the close of business on the record date will receive shares of the company's common stock at a ratio of 0.735515121886746 shares of 1847 Goedeker common stock for each common share of 1847 Holdings that they hold on the record date.

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) is a publicly traded partnership that combines the most attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company. 1847 Holdings seeks to generate returns for shareholders in the future through consistent, annual distributions of operating subsidiary income and capital appreciation resulting from the timely sale of operating subsidiaries.

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

