1847 Goedeker Appoints New VP Of Logistics To Accelerate Preparations For Record Revenue Growth In 2021

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedeker's" or the "Company"), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products, today announced that it has appointed logistics veteran Jacob Guilhas as its new VP of Logistics.

Guilhas is a results-focused management professional with immense experience in leading a full spectrum of multi-site business operations in highly competitive, fast-paced, and complex environments. Prior to joining Goedeker's, Guilhas was Managing Director of FedEx Supply Chain. Previously he was Head of Logistics and Fulfillment for Groupon, General Manager with $500 million P&L responsibility at Exel (now DP-DHL), and Regional Operations Director for Walmart. Across his nearly two decades of logistics industry experience, Guilhas has established a track record of providing nationwide leadership for multiple large-scale distribution and fulfillment centers. He is an expert in leading a variety of projects including multiple distribution center "greenfield" start-ups, international operations start-ups, and long-term strategic planning and brings specialized experience in coordinating multi-channel operations, complex systems integrations, safety controls, and continuous improvement.

"Jacob is a great addition to the Goedeker's team," said Doug Moore, CEO of Goedeker's. "We are working toward handling $150 million of product at cost annually as early as the first quarter of 2021. I believe Jacob is major asset to expedite our preparations for significantly increasing order volume and help us capitalize on untapped opportunities to partner more deeply and in real-time with the global manufacturers that supply our appliances, furniture and home goods."

"I look forward to building on Goedeker's strong foundation to create a best-in-class product delivery, service, and installation operation," commented Guilhas. "There are immediate opportunities to improve and expand our relationships with last-mile partners, which I believe will drive tangible results, including improved speed to customer, reduced costs, and higher overall customer satisfaction."

"We're addressing a $20 billion industry as the only pure-play appliance online retailer listed on a major exchange," continued Moore. "Over the past year, we've been investing in people, processes, and systems, developing a best-in-class advertising and marketing platform in order to continue to drive significant revenue growth, improve our operating margins, while dramatically expanding our market position. My vision is to grow Goedeker's to a billion-dollar revenue Company over the next five years, and, in the process, become the largest, most profitable online retailer of appliances in the US."

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

The Company is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, the Company has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 90% of sales are placed through its website ( www.goedekers.com ). The Company provides visitors an easy to navigate the shopping experience and offers more than 185,000 items organized by category and product features. Specialization in the home category has enabled the Company to build a shopping experience and an advanced logistics infrastructure that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the market. Learn more at www.goedekers.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

