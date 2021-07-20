1847 Goedeker Appoints Maria Johnson As Chief Financial Officer

BALLWIN, Mo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedekers" or the "Company") and its Appliances Connection Business, the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Maria Johnson will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer effective July 26, 2021. Maria Johnson will be assuming the CFO role from Bob Barry, who has been appointed as the Chief Accounting Officer effective the same day.

Maria Johnson is an accomplished finance executive with over 20 years of professional experience spanning across various industries and areas of expertise, including business strategy, finance transformation, financial planning and analysis, accounting and controls, risk management, and international business. Johnson has more than 20 years of experience across finance and strategic leadership roles including most recently as the CFO of E3 Investment Group since December 2019. Prior to that, she served as the CFO of John Hardy. Before assuming her role at John Hardy, Johnson served as the Vice President of Finance, Global Controller, at Cheetah Digital (formerly Experian Marketing). She also previously served as Director of FP&A at Pepsico, and Head of Financial Operations at McGraw Hill. Johnson is a licensed CPA and CIA, and holds a master's of business administration from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor's degree from the Moscow State Academy of Management.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Maria as our new CFO," said Doug Moore, Goedekers' CEO. "I look forward to collaborating with her to execute our long-term strategy. Maria has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive value creation through process optimization and possesses deep expertise in business strategy, financial transformation, and risk management. Given Maria's depth of expertise, we have the utmost confidence that as she transitions into her new role, she will have an immediate impact by leveraging her skills in refining strategic operational plans."

"We want to thank Bob for his tremendous service to Goedekers in the CFO role. Bob has been instrumental in leading our financial operations and will remain a strategic asset to the Company in his new Chief Accounting Officer role," continued Moore.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.1847 Goedeker Inc. is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Through its June 2021 acquisition of Appliances Connection, Goedekers created the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the US. With warehouse fulfillment centers in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as showrooms in Brooklyn, New York, and St. Louis, Missouri, Goedekers is a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. Goedekers and Appliances Connection carry many household name-brands, including Bosch, Cafe, Frigidaire Pro, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung, and also carries many major luxury appliance brands such as Miele, Thermador, La Cornue, Dacor, Ilve, Wolf, Jenn-Air, Viking among others and sells furniture, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on 1847 Goedeker Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" of the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Mike HoustonLambert & Co. 646-475-2998 mhouston@lambert.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1847-goedeker-appoints-maria-johnson-as-chief-financial-officer-301337896.html

SOURCE 1847 Goedeker Inc.