1847 Goedeker Announces It's Unaware Of Reason For Stock Volatility

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedekers" or the "Company"), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, today announced in response to unusual market activity, and after speaking with its directors, major shareholders and other relevant persons, it is unaware of the reason behind today's stock price volatility. The Company confirms there is no corporate development relating to its business and affairs that has not been previously announced.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker Inc. is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedekers has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 95% of sales are placed through its website ( www.Goedekers.com ). Goedeker's provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 141,000 items organized by category and product features. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

