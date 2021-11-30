1800® Tequila And Proper No. Twelve® Whiskey Become Official Partners Of The Montreal Canadiens And The Bell Centre

Local and international consumers will now have access to award-winning tequila and whiskey to enhance their entertaining experience

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Proximo Spirits Canada today announced that 1800 ® Tequila and Proper No. Twelve ® Whiskey will enter an official partnership with the Club de Hockey Canadiens' Montréal Canadiens organization (the "Montreal Canadiens") as tequila and whiskey suppliers for the Bell Centre and the Bell Sports Complex. The partnership includes in-stadium media that comprises rink board advertising during game play, at-concession visibility and in-market point-of-sale programming and 1800 ® Tequila will have exclusive rights and will be the only Tequila sold in the arena.

The Bell Centre is the largest arena in the NHL and the second busiest as measured by total attendance. It welcomes 2 million+ fans each year through its doors at over 150 events (including 45 Montreal Canadiens games) and plays host to acclaimed international artists. 1800 ® Tequila and Proper No. Twelve ® Whiskey are both premium brands in the entertainment industry with a shared desire to provide elevated and memorable consumer experiences.

"We are pleased to team up with the Montreal Canadiens and as the exclusive tequila and whiskey supplier for the Bell Centre and the Bell Sports Complex," said Peter Hottmann, General Manager, Proximo Spirits Canada. "This will enable 1800 ® Tequila and Proper No. Twelve ® Whiskey to reach millions of fans in Quebec and across North America, and will create positive experiences that resonate with our consumers' lifestyles. 1800 ® Tequila and Proper No. Twelve® Whiskey are two award-winning brands and the ideal choice for a world-class athletic organization like the Montreal Canadiens. "

ABOUT PROXIMO SPIRITS

Proximo is a global innovator of quality spirits that create excitement with every sip. Its unique portfolio of brands includes the world's best-selling tequila, Jose Cuervo ®, the most-awarded tequila in the world, 1800 ® Tequila, Mexico's best-selling premium tequila, Gran Centenario ®, Bushmills ® Irish Whiskey from the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, Stranahan's® Rocky Mountain Single Malt Whiskey, Proper No. Twelve ® Irish Whiskey, The Kraken ® Black Spiced Rum, TINCUP ® American Whiskey and Pendleton ® Canadian Whisky. www.proximospirits.com

About Group CH Group CH, Quebec's premier sports and entertainment organization, provides unique and memorable experiences for its fans and spectators. Group CH owns the Club de hockey Canadien Inc. and the Rocket de Laval. Through evenko and L'Équipe Spectra, the organization's cultural and entertainment division promotes and presents more than 1,500 shows, festivals and events each year. In addition to the Bell Centre in Montreal, the group owns performance venues of all sizes such as MTELUS, Astral and Corona Theatre, and acts as exclusive manager for several other venues including Place Bell in Laval. A sense of community is part of Groupe CH's DNA. Through the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation and the evenko Foundation, the organization is making a difference in the lives of thousands of young people in Quebec.

