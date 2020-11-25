16 Business Coaches To Know In 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business coaches have become an essential part of growth for business moguls. Check out this list of coaches to watch in 2021 from Pagne PR.

Alex Tacket

Alex Tacket built her business on the idea that there is a coach for whatever stage your business is in. Her favorite part of her job? "I just love when a woman sees how powerful she is."

Andrea Conway

Andrea works with brands to drive profit and build customer-focused strategies."I'd love to help women provide for themselves, giving them the opportunity to have it all. Whatever they dream or aspire to is what they can have."

Becky Feigin

A social media expert who turned her passion for connection into a business. What drives Becky? "As a coach, my passion lies in helping new coaches really hone in on their area of expertise."

Chloe Gillette

Chloe strives to help entrepreneurs gain confidence on social media so they can turn their platforms into a profitable powerhouse. "Any time that you have a goal, just do it. I define success by seeing my clients succeed."

Harriette Schumacher

As CEO of Big Leap Leadership Inc, Harriette builds leadership models and coaches executives. "I'm dedicated to bringing my tenacity, honesty, and compassion to help other leaders and their organizations thrive."

Jazzie Craig

After creating her own empire, Jazzie began helping professionals build their brands. "Now more than ever it's important to have a strong virtual presence and I would say getting a business coach is the difference between success or failure online."

Jen Szpigiel

Jen is the Founder of Becoming Iconic Inc. She uses her expertise to help online entrepreneurs grow profitable businesses. "The impact I crave is seeing women give themselves permission to do all things and be courageous enough to go after that."

Kinsey Machos

Kinsey is a marketing and branding ninja. She helps clients build their influence and income by maximizing their visibility online. "Getting a business coach can feel like a big decision, but there's no losing when you make the leap to live the life you love."

Lauren Boniface

Lauren has been the digital strategy lead to hundreds of global brand campaigns, helping clients attract more sales. Her mission? "I want to help creative entrepreneurs not just survive, but thrive while creating an impact."

Marsha Vanwynsberghe

Through her expertise, Marsha teaches the power of Radical Responsibility and Owning Your Choices. She empowers women to be conscious leaders. Her advice? "Trying to figure something out alone will get you nowhere. Find the right mentor."

Melissa Fino

Melissa's programs offer a non-judgmental space to be seen, heard, and supported. What drives her? "Seeing the expression when clients have their first big win. My mission in life is to empower over 1 million women to push past their fears."

Monica Monfre

Monica developed a framework for multi-passionate entrepreneurs who want to focus on growing a soul-centered business while making room for fun. "I want to help women discover things they always thought about but didn't think they had the capacity to do."

Olamide Michelle Imoukhuede

Olamide Michelle is a Business Lawyer and Brand Strategist for female entrepreneurs, offering business services and high-level resources. Her passion? "I love seeing the transformation, watching women go from lost to boss."

Shoana Cachelle

Shoana is an entrepreneur and speaker that has dedicated her efforts toward women's empowerment and gender equality for more than 15 years. Her advice? "Just do it. What's stopping you? If it's fear, let's breakthrough that!"

Tania Torres

Tania uses her passion to empower and elevate women to be the best version of themselves. Her favorite part of her job? "Seeing a woman's dream become a reality. I want to be the coach that's going to guide them to success."

Terrie Chantel

Terrie is the founder of Pajama CEO, a firm that caters to entrepreneurs who are building their empire from home. "I love helping people achieve major mindset shifts that change their lives forever. I can give the strategy but if they haven't had a necessary internal shift, they will not have the external shift."

