15th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards Announced

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards (NIEA) recognize the Winners and Finalists from this year's robust competition.

Once a small sector of the industry, self and independent publishing has now grown to rival that of the bigger players.

A leader and veteran of publishing award contests, The National Indie Excellence® Awards are open to recent English language books in print from self and independent publishers. Judging is now completed for the 15th year of this competition and the results commend a wide range of truly exceptional titles.

The National Indie Excellence® Awards celebrate independent publishing as a strong and vital sector of our industry. Recognizing excellence in all aspects of the final presentation, NIEA champions self-publishers and the independent presses who produce the highest quality books across a spectrum of metrics. Established in 2005, NIEA's entrants are meticulously judged by experts from various facets of the book industry profession including publishers, editors, authors and designers.

Winners and Finalists are determined on the basis of superior written matter coupled with excellent presentation in every facet of the final published product from cover to cover. Our range of Sponsorship Awards and the cash prizes awarded by the Juror's Choice are selected from the overall group of Winners and Finalists.

" This past year's entries stand as a testament to the art of self-publishing. Once a small sector of the industry, self and independent publishing has now grown to rival that of the bigger players. The National Indie Excellence® Awards proudly cheer these authors for their enduring vision, talents, and dedication."-Doug Fogelson, President National Indie Excellence® Awards

