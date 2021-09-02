154 Agency To Provide Digital Marketing For Bizfluence Inc

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 154 Agency LLC (154) has announced today that it has reached an agreement with Bizfluence Inc (Bizfluence), to perform all digital marketing and related work.

154 provides social media, creative strategy, public relations, and content marketing. 154 will be assisting Bizfluence as it prepares for its next phase of expansion following a successful crowdfunding round on WeFunder. In addition, 154 has taken over all social media accounts for Bizfluence.

"After a couple of meetings with Bizfluence, I knew we had a social platform with a purpose. I believe they've created a personality filter of sorts and help businesses get to business. Bizfluence is growing rapidly and we are excited that we can contribute to those efforts." stated Johanna Viscaino, Chief Executive Officer of 154. "Our team has specialists that can accelerate this platform's growth through brand marketing, corporate messaging and video content boosts."

"Partnering with 154 has already started showing significant results. We are now represented professionally on most social platforms and are starting to attract attention and increase our daily sign-ups." Stated Joel Wolh, Co- Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Bizfluence. "We're also excited to announce that we are currently rolling out some phenomenal new features, among them: dark mode, post scheduling, gamification, post shares and more."

154's team include digital marketing specialists in specific areas including customer acquisition, video production and social media management and growth. 154's clients include technology, consumer brands, education and life sciences companies.

About Bizfluence Inc

Launched in August 2020 as a LinkedIn challenger hyper-focused on small business professionals, Bizfluence has seen exceptional growth, quickly attracting nearly 10,000 active users and over 35,000 professional posts. Founders Jacob Davis and Joel Wolh opened the initial segment of the company's crowdfunding campaign to Bizfluence users, providing them with a partnership opportunity as the platform continues to grow at an impressive pace. Eliminating the noise and fluff of networking and social media platforms, Bizfluence has distinguished itself with its focus on creating relationships to promote transactions and real business opportunities on a robust platform. SMB's are joining Bizfluence, eager to take advantage of its many business tools as they interact with other platform members. For more information, visit bizfluenceapp.com or download the app.

About 154 Agency LLC

154 Agency LLC is a strategic digital media consulting company. It specializes in brand development, customer awareness, social media management, both social media advertising and google advertising, investor awareness, e-commerce marketing, customer acquisition, video production and SEO optimization. Its clients primarily fall within the education and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.154agency.com.

