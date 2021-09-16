15 Luscious New Colors Added To Radianz Line Of Premium Quartz Surfaces

LA PALMA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE Chemical California, Inc. announces 15 exceptional color additions to its Radianz ® line of premium quartz surfaces. The new colors and patterns are available now from LOTTE dealer and distributor partners throughout North America. Eleven of the 15 new colors are being produced at the company's Turkey manufacturing facility, recently expanded to include a third production line.

The new colors in the Radianz Cirrus Prestige Collection are inspired by the enduring beauty and luxurious look of precious metals. The stunning new Cirrus Prestige Collection colors feature exquisite silver and gold veining, a design that can only be achieved with LOTTE's proprietary manufacturing process, delicately weaving the metallic powders through the quartz composite for a natural-looking result.

New Cirrus Prestige Collection colors:

Aquarius - deep oceanic blue with glimmering silver veining

deep oceanic blue with glimmering silver veining Aries - subtle gray with subtle silver veins that sparkle

subtle gray with subtle silver veins that sparkle Pegasus - attractive gray with intermingled shimmering silver and gray-blue veining

attractive gray with intermingled shimmering silver and gray-blue veining Starry - a nuanced, night-inspired brown with rich, gold undertones

Statuario Crux - a rich gray with bold, dispersed veins

New Cirrus Collection colors:

Alinda - warm white with peppery gray veining

warm white with peppery gray veining Carola - soothing, milky rich white

Carrara Bella - a rich gray color with thin, delicate veining

Carrara Bianca - a rich gray color with light veining

a rich gray color with light veining Carrara Luca - a rich gray color with compact, thin veining

Minta - warm white with gentle gray veins

Spa Black - soothing deep black with stencil-like white veins

New Classic Collection colors:

Angel White - classic and clean white

- classic and clean white Polar White - white peppered with subtle translucent flecks and darker speckles

Pacifica White - an understated white emanating a soft, subtle blue hue

"In addition to becoming a leader in the volume of premium quartz we can produce, LOTTE continues to demonstrate we are already a leader in the creation of the industry's most beautiful patterns and stunning colors," stated John Kim, director of the architectural products team for LOTTE Chemical California, Inc. "The 2021 additions to our Radianz quartz line will become immediate favorites to architects, interior designers, and the clients they serve."

Composed of up to 93% natural quartz, Radianz countertops are hygienic, scratch and stain resistant, and offer exceptional durability for both commercial and residential applications. Radianz quartz surfaces are Certified Class A fire rated, resistant to heat, and manufactured with LOTTE's environmentally-friendly process, earning GREENGUARD, GREENGUARD GOLD, and LEED certifications.

About LOTTE Chemical California, Inc.LOTTE manufactures and markets high-performance decorative surfacing materials for residential and commercial applications around the globe. Originally part of the Samsung family of companies, LOTTE Chemical California, Inc. is rapidly expanding its North American presence through the company's solid-surface brand, Staron, a seamless and thermo-formable, acrylic product suitable for a wide range of commercial applications. The quartz surface brand, Radianz, is a premium engineered surface designed to be ultra-durable. The Locelain ® sintered-stone collection features a high-quality natural stone look and superb durability. Through cutting-edge technology and insights into worldwide market trends, LOTTE continues to excel in today's surface industry.

Contact: Ray Vincenzo(206) 290-4431 rvincenzo@purdierogers.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/15-luscious-new-colors-added-to-radianz-line-of-premium-quartz-surfaces-301378185.html

SOURCE LOTTE Chemical California, Inc.