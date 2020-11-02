14th Edition Of The Complete HSA Guidebook Now Available

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity today announced the release of the 14th edition of The Complete HSA Guidebook, an industry leading educational tool that helps organizations and individuals improve their health and financial wellbeing through the better understanding and adoption of health savings accounts (HSAs).

First published in 2004, The Complete HSA Guidebook is written by HealthEquity founder Steve Neeleman, with key contributions from Hazel Witte, J.D., and the late Sophie Korczyk, Ph.D. The new edition includes notable updates on the latest healthcare reform and tax changes, including updates from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The release comes as the industry reaches 29.3 million HSAs with $73.5 billion in assets, according to the 2020 Midyear Devenir HSA Research Report. By the close of 2022, Devenir currently projects that the HSA market will be approaching 35 million accounts with more than $100 billion in assets.

"We're pleased to share the latest edition of The HSA Guidebook at a time when it has the greatest relevance to Americans," said Neeleman. "This comprehensive guidebook exists to help employers understand the power of HSAs and empower consumers to save more, spend smarter and better connect health and wealth."

The Complete HSA Guidebook is available at HSAGuidebook.com.

