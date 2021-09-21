1440's Impartial, Comprehensive Newsletter Reaches One Million Subscribers

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartial, comprehensive news source, 1440 , today announced its one millionth email subscriber, a milestone the company achieved four years after its inception. In addition to a subscriber count that rivals the top email newsletters in the U.S., the company also revealed an industry-leading 53 percent open rate. The announcement rounds out a banner year of growth for the company, which doubled readership since January 2021.

1440 is a daily email newsletter that seeks to inform its readers on a wide range of essential topics, scouring hundreds of sources across science, culture, politics, and business and condensing them in a five-minute read. The newsletter utilizes fact and data-based reporting, allowing readers to come to their own conclusions while consuming the news, without the bias commonly found elsewhere.

"Many of today's biggest media outlets excel at in-depth reporting but too often lean into specific agendas. The consequence is that basic context and facts about any given story can be impossible for the average reader to find," stated 1440 co-founder and CEO Tim Huelskamp. "We realized there are a large number of people out there who would prefer 'just the story.' People want to be confident they are forming their opinions on facts—not being told how to think."

A recent survey conducted by 1440 found 96 percent of those polled think the media is at least somewhat biased, driving them to seek other sources of information. In addition, 79 percent of those surveyed said the media was driving a wedge between family and friends and generated a large amount of anxiety and stress for most polled news consumers.

"Our rapid growth demonstrates a gap in the media marketplace," said Andrew Steigerwald, co-founder, and Editor-in-Chief of 1440. "People are frustrated by the current news landscape - it's a medium that is often based on sensationalism and polarization to increase engagement. We're looking to provide an impartial place for readers to access current events, minus the click-bait and opinions."

"The most important thing we do is listen to our readers," said Pierre Lipton, co-founder and COO. "We receive hundreds of emails a day from readers providing feedback and suggestions—this line of communication is a priceless way to improve our product based on reader desires, and has allowed us to grow organically in the process"

In addition to sustaining one of the highest open rates in the industry, 1440 has a readership demographic that is balanced politically, appealing to readers across a large breadth of viewpoints and leanings, of whom 92% reportedly consider all angles before developing opinions. The impartial perspective of 1440 has earned them a prominent position in numerous third-party providers of news bias and reliability rankings.

For more information on 1440, or to subscribe, please visit www.join1440.com .

