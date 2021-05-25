14.01 Million Units Growth Expected In Automotive Head Gasket Market|APAC To Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio
NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive head gasket market and it is poised to grow by 14.01 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?Passenger vehicles are the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%.
- Who are the top players in the market?AB SKF, BRUSS Sealing Systems GmbH, Dana Inc., Datwyler Holding Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, Parker Hannifin Corp., Tenneco Inc., Trelleborg AB are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increasing demand for silicon rubber gaskets. However, the rising demand for electric vehicles will impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, BRUSS Sealing Systems GmbH, Dana Inc., Datwyler Holding Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, Parker Hannifin Corp., Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the increasing demand for silicon rubber gaskets, the steady growth of the automotive industry has created a demand for head gaskets, and the stringent emission regulations leading to high-quality head gaskets will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising demand for electric vehicles is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive head gasket market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Head Gasket Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Head Gasket Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
- Distribution channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Automotive Head Gasket Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive head gasket market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Head Gasket Market Size
- Automotive Head Gasket Market Trends
- Automotive Head Gasket Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the stringent emission regulations leading to high-quality head gaskets as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Head Gasket Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Head Gasket Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive head gasket market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive head gasket market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive head gasket market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive head gasket market vendors
