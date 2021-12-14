13th Straits Forum Held In Xiamen, Fujian, China

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Straits Forum kicked off on December 10th in Xiamen, Fujian Province.

The Forum was held both online via video and offline at a venue in Xiamen. Guests from all walks of life attended the forum, including, heads of associations, labor unions, the youth and women's organizations, as well as people from towns and villages, representing the agriculture, fisheries and water conservation sectors, according to the Office of the Straits Forum Organizing Committee.

This forum continued the theme of "Expanding People-to-People Exchanges, Deepening Integrated Development". There were 41 activities organized across four sectors: youth exchanges, grassroots exchanges, cultural exchanges and economic exchanges.

