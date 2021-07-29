13-Language Asian Vocalist Makes American Music History

SEATTLE, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since the award was presented in 1992, an Asian woman is being considered for GRAMMY Award categories of Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album of the Year and also Best Pop Duo/Group Performance of the Year. K-pop group BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo last year.

In her debut album Seasonal Songbook , 13-language vocalist Maki Mae collaborated with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors in a samba-reggae groove of "My Favorite Things". Brazilian pianist Ed Roth integrated Bossa Nova arrangements and is considered for Producer of the Year. Ringo Starr's engineer Bruce Sugar is up for Best Engineered Album of the Year.

Seasonal Songbook was a charity album advanced by Seattle-based Robert Chinn Foundation's Digital Equity Initiative, and by Asian Hall of Fame for its Stop Asian Hate Campaign.

Seattle Seahawks, Port of Seattle, Northern Trust and Robert Chinn Foundation including Chairman of the Board Karen Wong will make special appearances to celebrate the music milestone at a Seattle Concert. The free live stream is Saturday, July 31 at 6:00 p.m. PT on the Asian Hall of Fame website.

Guests may purchase commemorative packages. Donations support hate crime survivors through the Asian Hall of Fame GoFundMe.

"It's a good cause and we're going to have a lot of great musicians playing, so check us out," Krieger said of the concert.

Chinese, Japanese, and Korean American Maki Mae has performed at arenas, festivals and for dignitaries including Queen Paola. Mae is the stage name for Maki Hsieh, President & CEO of Asian Hall of Fame, and a Voting Member of The Recording Academy whose membership is 2% Asian.

"My hope is to accelerate opportunities for Asian talent in America by advancing timeless content, iconic collaborations, and world-class artistry," Hsieh said of the album.

The Asian Hall of Fame is a premiere global recognition program that has inducted Bruce Lee, Kristi Yamaguchi and other honorees. Global Council Chairman Noel Lee partners with Amazon, Boeing, Seahawks, Disney, YouTube, IBM and other distinguished leaders across the country.

Artists and executives are available for interviews.

Media assets: Seattle Concert Promo Video Tokyo Concert News Coverage Dropbox: Photos, videos, collateral

2021 Founders Season Upcoming Events:

Saturday, July 31 @ 6 pm PTSeasonal Songbook: Seattle Concert

Tuesday, August 10 @ 11 a m PTClass of 2021 Announcement

Saturday, August 21 @ 2pm PTGRAYSE Fashion Show

Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 6 pm PTSeasonal Songbook: LA Concert

Saturday, Oct. 2 @ 5pm PTDragon Zoom Mobile Game Live

Saturday, Nov.13 @ 6pm PT17 th Asian Hall of Fame Ceremony

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAMEEstablished in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a premiere global organization of Asian excellence and racial equity. It advocates for 4.6 billion Asians, Asian American Pacific Islanders, and indigenous tribes. Asian Hall of Fame has inducted martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympic skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi, and many significant leaders. It fosters year-round programs to advance digital media equity and elevate Asian representation in national narratives. Visit www.asianhalloffame.org or contact Danielle Kovnat at (646) 500-8747 and dkovnat@alliedglobalmarketing.com.

