13 Hightower Advisors Honored On Barron's 2021 Top 1200 List

CHICAGO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen Hightower advisors have been featured on Barron's 2021 Top Advisor Rankings by State, a list of the top 1,200 wealth advisors in the United States. The advisors who made the list this year are:

Barbara Archer of Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis in St. Louis, Mo.

of Hightower Wealth Advisors | in David Bahnsen of The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

of The Bahnsen Group in Wes Clayton of Twickenham Advisors in Huntsville, Ala.

of Twickenham Advisors in Jeffrey Corliss of RDM Financial Group at Hightower in Westport, Conn.

of RDM Financial Group at Hightower in Matthew Dillig of The Dillig Bowen Group in Northbrook, Ill.

of The Dillig Bowen Group in David Emma of Hightower Naples in Naples, Fla.

of in JR Gondeck of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group in Jeffrey Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management, LLC in Vienna, Va.

of VWG Wealth Management, LLC in Jeff Leventhal of Hightower Bethesda , Bethesda, Md.

of , Pamela Rosenau of The Rosenau Group in Aspen, Colo.

of The Rosenau Group in Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

of Treasury Partners in Greg Sarian of Sarian Strategic Partners in Wayne, Pa.

of Sarian Strategic Partners in Jordan Waxman of Nucleus Advisors in New York, N.Y.

"We are delighted to see Hightower advisors honored yet again on the annual Barron's Top 1200 List for their highly successful businesses, attentive client service and commitment to their communities," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "Congratulations to everyone on this well-deserved accolade."

Barron's 2021 Top Advisor Rankings by State are based on data provided by more than 4,000 of the country's most productive wealth advisors. The rankings included factors such as, assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. The annual list ranks the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots distributed in proportion to state population and wealth.

Earlier this year, Hightower advisors were named to the Forbes 2021 list of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. In 2020, Hightower advisors appeared on Barron's lists of Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors, Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; Crain's New York 's inaugural list of Notable Women in Financial Advice; The Financial Times 'FT 300' and 'FT 401,' and Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors. Additionally, Hightower was included on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and was #3 on Barron's list of the Top RIA Firms.

View the full list here: https://www.barrons.com/articles/americas-top-1-200-financial-advisors-our-annual-state-by-state-listing-51615582800

