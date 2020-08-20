13 BAL Attorneys Earn 'Best Lawyers In America' Ranking By Best Lawyers® And 5 Named 'Ones To Watch'

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) attorneys have been honored as 2021 "Best Lawyers in America" and five BAL attorneys have been named "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers®.

The BAL attorneys named as Best Lawyers in America represent all aspects of corporate immigration and every state in which BAL has an office:

David P. Berry, Founding Partner, Walnut Creek, Calif. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2006.

Kari Konikowski Blackman, Senior Associate, Houston, Tex. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2020.

Roberto D. Caballero, Partner, Houston, Tex. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2016.

Shehryar M. Chaudhry, Senior Associate, San Francisco, Calif. Recognized in Best Lawyers.

Larry L. Drumm, Partner, Walnut Creek, Calif. Recognized in Best Lawyers.

Jeremy Fudge, Managing Partner, Dallas, Tex. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2020.

Michelle Funk, Partner, McLean, Va. Recognized in Best Lawyers.

Frieda A. Garcia, Partner, San Francisco, Calif. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2016.

Lynden Melmed, Partner, Washington, D.C. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2013.

L. Edward Rios, Partner, Boston, Mass. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2010.

Petra Tang, Partner, San Francisco, Calif. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2017.

Carla Tarazi, Partner, San Francisco, Calif. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2015.

Susan K. Wehrer, Partner, Dallas, Tex. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2007.

Five up-and-coming BAL attorneys across the country are also named "Ones to Watch" in 2021:

Kyle Klaudt, Senior Associate, Dallas, Tex.

Gloria Luan, Senior Associate, San Francisco, Calif.

Breanna Marr, Senior Associate, Boston, Mass.

Tiffany Martinez, Senior Associate, San Francisco, Calif.

Heather Oh, Senior Associate, New York, NY.

Best Lawyers ® is the only purely peer review guide to the legal profession. Recognition by Best Lawyers is based on a process designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL, one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms, is the Best Lawyers® " Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020) and the Best Law Firm for Women (2019 and 2020). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product and the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovation Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.balglobal.com/

