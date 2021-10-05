12th Annual Cade Prize Winners Announced

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention is pleased to announce SPKL, LLC of Tampa, Florida is the winner of the 2021 Cade Prize for developing the rbSEE blood flow monitor, a vastly better way to measure blood flow and improve treatment of traumatic brain injuries, stroke, and a variety of diseases.

Other Cade Prize winners are: Second place - EcoaTEX of Athens, Ga. for its sustainable, nanoparticle textile dyeing process that will save enormous amounts of water; third place - Aurita of Gainesville, Fla. for its three-dimensional tool to help researchers defeat cancer; fourth place - Versatile Sensor Technology of Gainesville, Fla. for its rapid Covid test that uses a handheld electrical sensor to detect COVID in saliva; and, fifth place - ResonanceDX, Inc. of Atlanta, Ga. for its rapid test to diagnose and help treat septic shock. Versatile Sensor Technology won the People's Choice Award.

Judging took place prior to the Cade Prize Awards Ceremony at the Cade Museum on September 30. The five Cade Prize winners were chosen from a field of 21 Fibonacci Finalists and will share $64,000 in cash prizes. The winners will also receive $2,000 of in-kind legal services.

Since 2010, the Cade Prize for Innovation has drawn innovators from research universities and the private sector with groundbreaking, early-stage inventions that have significant market potential. Their life-changing inventions often take years to come to fruition before making a difference in the world.

This is the second year the competition extended beyond Florida to include Georgia and Alabama, with plans to expand across the Southeast.

The Cade Prize is sponsored by Scott R. MacKenzie, Florida Trend, Modern Luxury, the Community Foundation of North Central Florida, James Moore Certified Public Accountants and Consultants, Rhys Williams and Saliwanchik, Lloyd & Eisenschenk Intellectual Property Law.

Visit cademuseum.org/cadeprize to learn more.

About the Cade MuseumThe Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention's mission is to transform communities by inspiring and equipping future inventors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. It was established by the family of Dr. Robert Cade, a physician and professor of medicine at the University of Florida, best known as the lead inventor of Gatorade in 1965. The Cade Prize is one of the museum's capstone initiatives.

SOURCE Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention