123Dentist Appoints Dr. Mark Hamanishi As Chief Orthodontic Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - 123Dentist, one of Canada's majority dentist-owned community of dental practices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mark Hamanishi as Chief Orthodontic Officer to further our teams commitment to clinical excellence, optimal patient care and team collaboration.

Dr. Hamanishi will provide clinical leadership and hands-on mentorship to our dental teams by leading our iTero and Invisalign programs. The aim is to ensure our teams have the knowledge, skills, tools and confidence to deliver a best-in-class patient experience and optimal patient care. "We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our 123Dentist family. His approach, his philosophy and his clinical excellence is very much in line with our vision, mission and values at 123Dentist" said Dr. Amin Shivji, Founder and CEO of 123Dentist. "Having a respected and respectful leader like Mark on our team will ensure that our practice teams get the support and mentorship they need to deliver optimal patient care."

"I am looking forward to providing mentorship and support to my peers, working with our practice teams and our partners at iTero and Invisalign to deliver best-in-class programs that meets the unique needs of Canadians and our patients. Identifying, educating, converting and treating our patients - and then seeing the results of a healthy smile - makes it all worth it" said Dr. Hamanishi.

About Dr. Mark Hamanishi, DMD, FRCD(C):Dr. Hamanishi is a Registered Specialist in Orthodontics. He grew up just outside of Vancouver and attended the University of British Columbia where he received a BSc. in Nutritional Sciences. After his time at UBC, he moved to Boston and attended Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine where he earned his DMD. After graduating, he moved from Boston to Pittsburgh, PA for a three-year Orthodontic residency at the University of Pittsburgh. Once becoming an Orthodontist, he stayed in Pittsburgh and worked as an associate to gain more experience and hone his skills. In 2014, he decide to move his family back to Canada where he settled into Calgary, AB. He completed the Canadian dental specialty exam, obtained his Fellowship with the Royal College of Dentists of Canada in 2014 and became a registered specialist in Alberta.

Outside of 123Dentist, Dr. Hamanishi is excited to return back to Vancouver with his wife and two toddlers. They love the water and the mountains and being active in the community supporting local clubs, teams and organizations. In his spare time, he enjoys running, playing soccer and volleyball on the beach.

About 123DentistThe 123Dentist community was launched in July 2017. The company is a majority dentist-owned, Canadian dental support organization with over 200 practices across the country and offices in Vancouver and Toronto. Dr. Amin Shivji is the CEO of 123Dentist and an experienced operator of dental practices, having opened his first practice in 1993. 123Dentist enables dentists to focus on providing optimal care to their patients, while an experienced team provides a wide range of support services. 123Dentist offers alternative partnership models to meet the unique needs of each individual dentist, including the opportunity to retain a minority interest. For additional information, dentists can visit doctors.123dentist.com and patients can learn more at 123dentist.com.

