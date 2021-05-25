12-Hour Free Livestream Celebration Across Six Continents Marks 10th Annual GLOBAL WELLNESS DAY, Saturday, June 12th, 2021

ISTANBUL, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, June 12 th, 2021 will mark the tenth annual Global Wellness Day (GWD) celebration. Following last year's never-before-done, 24-hour, free, live broadcast in face of the pandemic, this year's special day will be celebrated globally with a 12-hour, free, livestream in concert with safe, public events and complimentary educational wellness offerings around the world. Notables showcasing their work during the livestream include: an award-winning nature cinematographer; a biophysicist/former NASA scientist; world record BASE jumper; an Olympic gold medalist; best-selling authors; nutritionists, spiritual leaders, YouTube wellness stars and more.

Available on YouTube and Facebook, the livestream will illustrate the value of taking responsibility for your own physical and mental health with ten-minute segments on topics ranging from nutrition and exercise to scientific breakthroughs for fighting pathogens; from fortifying mental and spiritual health to building compassionate communities.

Belgin Aksoy, cancer survivor and founder of Global Wellness Day, said, "In a world where 1 in 10 people live with a mental health disorder, necessary steps to protect our minds and soul must be taken. According to a study, those aged 16 to 24 are the group most likely to report feeling lonely and depressed, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated the situation. Never has Global Wellness Day's message of One Day Can Change Your Life been more meaningful."

To underscore the idea that life is full of possibilities, Aksoy and her 17-year-old son will do a tandem paragliding flight to mark GWD, while World Record Holder Wingsuit BASE Jumper - Cengiz Kocak does a flyby between them.

Aksoy's dream of celebrating a day dedicated to wellness has inspired an international network of over 130 volunteer GWD Ambassadors, Key Supporters and Advisors to spread that message across the globe, growing from one country in 2012 to 170 countries in tens of thousands of locations from New Zealand to Hawaii.

GWD 2021 complimentary celebrations include small, socially distanced and family-friendly wellness events like dance and tai chi classes, cooking demonstrations and even deliveries from farmer's markets to local food banks. New to the roster of countries celebrating GWD this year are Barbados, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Venezuela and Indonesia and GWD will also be part of corporate wide wellness campaigns at Mandarin and Accor Hotels.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/12-hour-free-livestream-celebration-across-six-continents-marks-10th-annual-global-wellness-day-saturday-june-12th-2021-301298125.html

SOURCE Global Wellness Day