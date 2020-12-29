11-Year Forecasts For Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Obstructive Sleep Apnea - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Obstructive Sleep Apnea - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Obstructive Sleep Apnea - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the US and Europe. Moreover, the report covers the detailed information of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Epidemiology Perspective

This section encompassing Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology, provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. The Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to understand the Disease scenario in 7MM better. This segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.

Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Age-specific Cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Severity-specific Cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea by Age

Gender-specific Cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population pertaining to obstructive sleep apnea?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology across 7MM, and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Obstructive Sleep Apnea across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the disease risks, burden, and unmet needs of obstructive sleep apnea?

What are the currently available treatments for obstructive sleep apnea?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered: 1. Key Insights 2. Executive Summary of Obstructive Sleep Apnea 3. SWOT Analysis for OSA 4. Disease Background and Overview 5. Epidemiology and Patient Population 6. 7MM Epidemiology 7. Treatment 8. Unmet Needs 9. Organizations contributing toward OSA 10. Case Study10.1. Case Study: Imaging of Apnea Termination in a Patient with Obstructive Sleep Apnea during Natural Sleep10.2. Treatment of Comorbid Obstructive Sleep Apnea by Upper Airway Stimulation Results in Resolution of Debilitating Symptoms of Restless Legs Syndrome10.3. Obstructive sleep apnea caused by acromegaly: A case report10.4. Case Study: Sleep Apnea Diagnosis in a Man with Type 2 Diabetes Improved Control 11. Patient Journey 12. KOL ViewsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owaz2d

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/11-year-forecasts-for-obstructive-sleep-apnea-epidemiology-301199065.html

SOURCE Research and Markets